Indiana Jones and the Great Circle wraps up its story is a classic Indy way and will leave players satisfied with the journey. There is, however, a little bit extra for the most dedicated players to find. For those that want to track down every single piece of a specific collectible and solve a final large puzzle, there is a bonus secret scene waiting to be uncovered. This ending reveals a little bit extra about the real ending and possibly teases the future for new Indy stories. This is how to unlock the secret ending in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Get the Secret Ending in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The secret ending of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is found in Iraq and is in the lowest level of the Ziggurat of Ur. Once you reach the bottom of the elevator shaft, follow the eastern path to find a chamber with a huge wall with several holes in it. You will need to use the Ancient Relic collectibles found across the world to open this Secret Vault.

You can put the Relics into any hole and turn them left and right. If you turn a Relic left, all holes that are adjacent to the Relic will pop out. If you turn the Relic right, all holes in the row and column of the Relic will pop out. Your job is to get every hole on the wall to pop out. To do this, you will need to get every single Ancient Relic in the game. Here are guides to the Ancient Relic locations of every region in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

Once you have all of the Ancient Relics, you can start to place them in the holes in the Secret Vault. There are a few ways to open the Vault but this guide will show you how I did it. There are 4 parts of the wall, each with their own design of holes that you will need to complete. You can refer to the 4 images below, with the first image being the leftmost wall and the last one being the rightmost wall. Each image has circled the slots in which you put the Relics. If the circle is yellow, turn the Relic to the left. If the circle is red, turn the Relic to the right.

When all the Ancient Relics are placed correctly, you will get the Great Circle Mural Note and a cutscene will start to play. This secret ending teases possible future adventure as it reveals where an important item is now stranded after the events of the game’s first ending.

You can now unlock the secret ending in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.