There is no honor among thieves. One of the Mystery missions players can come across in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is called A Thief’s Promise. When two Nazis try to escape the desert with some treasure, it’s up to you to learn where they ended up. Tracking down these deserters can be a challenge so allow me to break down how to complete this optional quest. This guide will show players how to complete the A Thief’s Promise Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the A Thief’s Promise Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can start the A Thief’s Promise Mystery by going to the Khentkawes Dig Site, the restricted area along the south edge of the map. A small canopy area can be found in the northeast corner of the dig site. On a table under this canopy is the Desertion Report Note which will begin the Mystery upon picking it up. This report will reference two Nazis that have disappeared and seem to have abandoned their post. You need to figure out where they went.

You can find these two missing troopers by going out of the dig site and heading west. At the top of a small hill near the dig site is a hole that you can descend into by using your whip.

Once in the hole, follow the path forward, and at the very end, you will find a wall that you can break with a two-handed weapon. In the room behind this wall is where you will find a dead Nazi next to a small chest that you can break open with a melee weapon to collect the cash inside as well as the Dead Nazi’s Note. This letter chronicles how his fellow deserter betrayed this trooper. Collecting this Note will conclude this Mystery and reward you with 225 Adventure Points. This doesn’t fully end this story, however, as you the other trooper who killed the other one will be waiting for you at the entrance. Be ready to fight this Nazi and escape their tomb.

You now know how to complete the A Thief’s Promise Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.