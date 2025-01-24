To improve your stats and unlock new abilities in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, players will need to find special items called Adventure Books. These novels and pamphlets provide bonuses that can help players fight enemies, explore the world, and even track down the secrets that each area has buried within. There are several books to collect in the game’s second open world area, Gizeh. This guide will show players where to find all Gizeh Adventure Book locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Gizeh Adventure Book Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 23 Adventure Books that can be found in Gizeh. Each book provides players with abilities or stat boosts and are classified under a different types. These types are Brawling, Survival, Fitness, Combat, and Exploration. Every type except Exploration will require players to spend Adventure Points to unlock the ability. Exploration will provide information on your map for different collectibles and won’t require AP to unlock. Here is our full breakdown of all the books in Gizeh.

Cutman II [Fitness]

Improve health bar regeneration efficiency

The first book you can find is on the airship you use when arriving in Gizeh. To the left of the hatch that you use to leave is a small area with desks and radios. This book is on one of the desks.

Bread Basket [Packing]

Carry twice the amount of bread

Go to Dame Nawal’s blue tent in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. Go out of the tent and follow the path west. Not too far from the blue tent is another tent that has this book sitting on a table.

Street Scrapper II [Combat]

Deal increased damage with one and two handed melee weapons

Also in the Workers’ Area, go to the barracks tent to the east of the previous book. The Street Scrapper II book is on one of the bottom bunks.

Moxie I, II, III [Fitness]

Extend Stamina bar to improve overall cardio fitness

Go to the large tent south of the blue tent. This is the infirmary and where you find Dr. Kafour. You can turn in Medicine Bottle collectibles here to purchase the three tiers of the Moxie books. If you bought any of these books from the pharmacy in Vatican City, they will be missing from this store.

Shaping Up I, II, III [Survival]

Increase health reserve by adding one bar

These books are next to the Moxie books and are also bought by using Medicine Bottles.

True Grit [Survival]

Take less damage when down to the last bar of health

This book is found in a tunnel not too far from the Workers’ Area. This is the same area where the Fortune’s Reach Mystery ends up. Follow the path this quest leads and you will find this book at the location it concludes.

Pep II [Fitness]

Add a boost to Stamina recovery speed

Go to the path east of the Workers’ Area. There is a dune in the middle of the two split paths. Climb on the top if the dune to find this book on some crates.

Patch Up [Survival]

Improves the amount of health that is restored when applying bandages

Go to Gizeh Village and enter the town from the southern entrance. Near the entrance is a staircase on the left. At the top of the stairs, go into the building to the right. Inside is where you will find the Patch Up book.

Gizeh Artifacts [Exploration]

Reveals all Artifacts of Asia collectible locations on the map

Find Asmaa, the vendor that sells you the lighter. You can buy several pamphlets that will mark collectibles in the region on the map. The pamphlet sitting on the table is for the Artifacts of Asia items.

Gizeh Notes [Exploration]

Reveals all Note collectible locations on the map

The pamphlet at the front of the stand will mark Notes.

Gizeh Mysteries [Exploration]

Reveals all Mystery collectible locations on the map

The middle pamphlet is for Mystery quests.

Gizeh Books [Exploration]

Reveals all Book collectible locations on the map

The pamphlet at the back of the stand is for all the Adventure Books.

Gizeh Relics [Exploration]

Reveals all Ancient Relic collectible locations on the map

Leave the village and head west. Follow the train tracks until you find a black tent guarded by a few guards. This pamphlet is sitting on a box next to the tent and will mark all Ancient Relics in the region.

Slugger I [Brawling]

Increases damage from charged-up attacks

Go to the Nazi Recreational Camp and into the tent at the east end of the camp. Inside this tent is where you can find this book sitting on a crate at the foot of one of the bunks.

Block Head [Brawling]

Enemy melee weapon attacks can be efficiently blocked

Go into the Nazi Vehicle Garage, the restricted area west of the Recreational Camp. Go into the western tent and you will find this book in a chest between a few bunks.

Gizeh Medicine [Exploration]

Reveals all Medicine Bottle collectible locations on the map

Go to the Meteorological Center west of the Great Sphinx. Inside is where you will be able to complete the Cloud Atlas Mystery. This book is the reward for completing the Mystery which can be done by entering a code in the chest found in the Meteorological Center. The code is 0609. Inside the chest is the pamphlet that will mark all Medicine Bottles in the region on your map.

Jumbo Lasso [Brawling]

Heavyweight enemies can be whip-pulled into a grab

Between the Meteorological Center and the Khentkawes Dig Site is a wooden building. Inside this building is where you can find this book, sitting on the table.

Climbing Ace II [Fitness]

Drains less Stamina and enables faster movement while ledge climbing

Go into the Khentkawes Dig Site and find the temple at the south end of the site. Climb all the way to the top of the scaffolding to find an entrance to the temple. Once inside, climb the scaffolding, swing across the gap, and then climb up to the top of the temple. This book is found on a table here.

Button Man I [Combat]

One-handed firearms do more damage

Head down into the dig site and look for a blue wire running across the ground. Follow the wire all the way to a switch. Go to the corner of the room to the left of the switch to find a chest. This book is inside.

Brawler III [Brawling]

Deal increased damage in armed and hand-to-hand melee combat

Go to the Khafre Excavation Site at the west end of Gizeh. Go to the tent near the northeast corner of this area and you will find the Brawler III book on a table.

Pitcher [Combat]

Thow items further and deal more damage

Enter the Nazi Compound from the east entrance. Right at the restricted area border, turn left to find a locked gate with a yellow hexagon on it. You will get to get the Wehrmacht Disguise. With this outfit equipped, you can use the Wehrmacht Key to open this door. Inside the room behind the door is this book.

Slug Boy I [Packing]

Increase handgun ammunition capacity by a half dozen bullets

Head to the building at the northeast corner of the Nazi Compound. Head up to the war room with the large map at the center of the room found beneath Voss’s Office. This book is on the desk at the east end of the war room.

Gizeh Frequencies [Exploration]

Reveals all Wehrmacht Transmission Radio Frequency collectible locations on the map

Go to the south end of the Nazi Compound and look for a train car you can enter. Go onto the train and turn left. Behind a few barrels is a pamphlet that will reveal all Gizeh Radio Frequency locations.

Hardboiled II [Survival]

Merge two health bars into one

This book is found in the underground Gizeh Boxing Ring arena. After getting the Wehrmacht Disguise and equipping it, head to Gizeh Village, go into the town via the south entrance, and follow the path straight into the town. There will be a blue building with an open door. Go into the building and down the stairs to find a door you can knock on. Interact with the door while wearing the disguise to gain access to the Boxing Ring. On the table to the left of the ring is this book at you can purchase.

Sawbones II [Packing]

Bandage inventory capacity is increased by one

This book is also on the table next to the previous book.

This is where all the Gizeh Adventure Book locations are found in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.