Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All Chest & Safe Codes

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sends Indy on another globe-trotting adventure full of danger and a whole lot of puzzles. And we mean a whole lot of them – there are mini-mysteries all over the game and if you want to unlock every treasure chest or locker, you’ll need number codes. These codes are often related to solving puzzles, so if you want to skip straight to the solutions, we’ve got a full list of codes below. Get yourself plenty of treasures and get these rare treasures where they belong.

Number Codes List – Vatican

Belvedere Courtyard Chest : Chest found in one of the tents.

: Chest found in one of the tents. Code: 5-2-3-8

Sistine Chapel Safe : Large safe found during the ‘Secret of Secrets’ mystery.

: Large safe found during the ‘Secret of Secrets’ mystery. Code: 4-4-7-1

Museum Wing Chest : Chest found in the restricted area of the courtyard area. Found during the ‘A Date To Remember’ mystery.

: Chest found in the restricted area of the courtyard area. Found during the ‘A Date To Remember’ mystery. Code: 6-3-8-0

Borgia Tower Safe : Outside the Borgia Tower, you’ll reach this area during the ‘Father and Son’ mystery.

: Outside the Borgia Tower, you’ll reach this area during the ‘Father and Son’ mystery. Code: 5-8-7-3

Post Office Chest : Found in the cellar beneath the Vatican Post Office. The key is found during ‘A Savage Discovery’ mystery.

: Found in the cellar beneath the Vatican Post Office. The key is found during ‘A Savage Discovery’ mystery. Code: 1-1-3-6

Garden Storage Chest : Inside a storage room in the garden section of the Museum Wing. Can be reached during ‘A Nun In Trouble’ mystery.

: Inside a storage room in the garden section of the Museum Wing. Can be reached during ‘A Nun In Trouble’ mystery. Code: 7-1-7-1

Number Codes List – Gizeh

Workers’ Area Chest : In the northwest of the Workers’ Area of Gizeh, find a chest in Weather Station.

: In the northwest of the Workers’ Area of Gizeh, find a chest in Weather Station. Code: 0-6-0-9

Wooden Shack Chest : Found in the southwest area of the map.

: Found in the southwest area of the map. Code: 3-2-6-2

Garage Chest : Inside the Motor Pool, during the main story path.

: Inside the Motor Pool, during the main story path. Code: 0-8-0-5

Garage Shack Chest : Outside the Motor Pool, look for a storage shack.

: Outside the Motor Pool, look for a storage shack. Code: 1-3-2-1-8

Voss’s Office Safe : Located inside the German military base. Find the safe in the building where Voss’s Office is found.

: Located inside the German military base. Find the safe in the building where Voss’s Office is found. Code: 4-0-9-2-6

Motor Pool Chest : Inside the German base, look in the garage during the ‘Bright Future’ mystery. Find the chest on the road to the Tomb of Khentkawes.

: Inside the German base, look in the garage during the ‘Bright Future’ mystery. Find the chest on the road to the Tomb of Khentkawes. Code: 0-9-2-6

Number Codes List – Himalyas

Officer’s Quarters Door : Found in the Officer’s Quarters of the KMS Kummetz.

: Found in the Officer’s Quarters of the KMS Kummetz. Code: 3-6-6-6

Number Codes List – Sukhothai

Voss’s Base Safe : Located inside Voss’s Base during the main story of Sukhothai.

: Located inside Voss’s Base during the main story of Sukhothai. Code: 5-4-8-4

Flooded Hut Safe : Found in a sunken house near Tongdang’s location.

: Found in a sunken house near Tongdang’s location. Code: 2-4-8-0

Enigma Code Wheel Safe : In the main story, you’ll encounter a safe with a Code Wheel you need to solve. Found during the ‘Counting Letters’ mystery.

: In the main story, you’ll encounter a safe with a Code Wheel you need to solve. Found during the ‘Counting Letters’ mystery. Code: 4-1-3-4

Shipment Table Safe : In the shipping area, you’ll find more numbers on a table and use the Code Wheel to decipher the message. Part of the ‘Timely Arrival’ mystery.

: In the shipping area, you’ll find more numbers on a table and use the Code Wheel to decipher the message. Part of the ‘Timely Arrival’ mystery. Code: 5-9-4-0-4

Voss’s Base Tent Safe : Located on the second floor of a large tent in the north of the base. You’ll need to win a mini-game in four moves to get the code. Part of the ‘A Game of Wits’ mystery.

: Located on the second floor of a large tent in the north of the base. You’ll need to win a mini-game in four moves to get the code. Part of the ‘A Game of Wits’ mystery. Code: 3-1-8-6

That’s all the codes we have so far. We’ll update this guide with more codes as we discover them.