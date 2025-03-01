Just like in Gizeh, the Fascists have taken control of the Sukhothai jungle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and throughout their numerous bases are little notes known as Radio Frequencies that you can collect as part of the Royal Army Transmissions Discovery quest. Gathering all of these frequencies will reveal the locations of several rewards hidden throughout the jungle. Players will need to know where to find all of them to complete the quest they are related to. This guide will show players where to find all Sukhothai Radio Frequency locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Sukhothai Radio Frequency Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are 4 Radio Frequencies that can be found in Sukhothai and are part of the Royal Army Transmission Discovery quest. Each of these frequencies is a small red envelope and can be collected in any order. Here is our full breakdown of where to find all the Royal Army Transmissions.

Frequency #1

This Frequency is found in the southern guard station of Wat Chana Songkhram, the Restricted area just to the north of the central island.

Frequency #2

Go to Wat Sa Si at the western end of the region. Look in the area under the canopy of the Fascist base that has been set up here. You can find this Frequency on the table here.

Frequency #3

At Wat Mahathat, go to the south of the central structure to find a small area with a canopy over it. This Frequency is on a table.

Frequency #4

At the north end of the region is Voss’ Cam. Go into the main building at the center of the camp and look at a table at the north end of the first floor to find this final Frequency.

Rewards to Collect

With the frequencies acquired, go to any of the docks where you can park your boat. Then, you can take out the frequencies on the wooden crate next to the radio that allows you to call the boat. When you place the frequencies on the crate, Gina will mark 4 locations around the map to get rewards. She will also give you her Gizeh Article Draft Note upon delivering all the frequencies. All of the crates will have some money inside.

One of these crates is found in Wat Sa Si. Go to the left of the main temple to find this crate in a smaller structure.

Go to Wat Mahathat at the center of the region. Climb the central temple and make your way over to the east side of the structure. Jump across a gap onto a nearby ruin to find this crate.

There is a destroyed ruin along the river to the south of the Fascist Armory. This is where you can find this crate.

Finally, go to Wat Si Sawai in the southwest corner of the map. Go west of the main temple to find a statue. Behind the statue is where you will find the reward.

You can now track down all the Sukhothai Radio Frequencies and complete the Royal Army Transmission Discovery quest in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.