Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a lot of quests to partake in while exploring the desert of Gizeh. One of these missions is the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork that sees Indy helping an hold friend find what is buried beneath one of the many Nazi-controlled dig sites. Players will want to know how to complete his mission and get the rewards it provides. This guide will show players how to complete the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork Walkthrough in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can start the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork by talking to Professor Omar in the canopy to the northeast of Khentkawes Dig Site, the southern restricted area. Talk to Omar and he will give you the Ostracan Shard Note item and will tell you to look in the Khentkawes Dig Site.

Look on the table to the left of Omar to find the Khentkawes Dig Map Note which will help you navigate the dig site.

Before heading deep into the dig site, you will need to search around the area for a few of the Fieldwork’s missable Notes. The first one can be found on the wooden platform along the west side of the dig site. Climb up to this platform and pick up the Jugen’s Note from a storage crate.

Go to the wooden platform at the southeast corner of the dig site to find the Nightshift Diary Note in a suitcase.

Go to the center of the dig site and go to the top of the elevator. Look to the east of the elevator to find the Shutdown Notice Note on a nearby crate.

Go down to the floor directly below the previous Note and look on the generator next to the elevator to find the Malfunction Notice Note.

Red and blue wires come out of the generator and go further into the dig site. You will need to follow these wires and restore power to their generators to fix the elevator. Follow the blue wire to the west and through a passage. Progress through this area until you reach a room where a few guards are standing in water. Flip a nearby switch to shock the guards and then go through the room they are in until you reach a large chamber with some guards in it. Climb the scaffolding at the far end of this room to find a switch to provide some power to the elevator.

Go back to the elevator and follow the red wire through the northern passage. You will drop down further into the temple. Follow the path forward until you reach a room with a large scaffolding and several guards patrolling around it.

From the entrance of the room, go up the scaffolding on the left and look for an area under a roof and you will find the Radiogram Transcript Note sitting on a table.

From the previous Note, go to the left and you will find a beam you can swing across to reach the area that has the red switch. With both switches active, the elevator will now be fully functional.

Take the elevator down to the deepest part of the temple. Progress through the halls until you reach the room with a large mural on the back wall. On a table near the entrance is the Dig Report Note.

Take a photo mural to collect the Mural Puzzle Note. You will need to find 3 glyphs and put them in the right slots. The snake glyph is on the same table as the Dig Report Note, the fish glyph is on a table to the right of the last one, and the bird glyph is right in front of the mural.

Put the bird in the top slot, the snake in the middle slot, and the fish in the bottom slot. This will complete the puzzle.

With the puzzle complete, there will be a light shining on a weak wall in the hall right outside the mural room. Break down the wall with a nearby two-handed weapon and you will gain access to a hidden room. Once inside the small chamber, take a photo of the mural on the wall to get the Hidden Chamber Note. Under the mural is the Light Stele.

With the Stele collected, return to Omar and talk to him to complete the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork. You will be rewarded 375 Adventure Points and will also unlock the “Secrets of the Queen Mother” Achievement.

That is our full walkthrough of the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.

