Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to Enter the Gizeh Boxing Ring

Fist fights are commonplace in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Players will find themselves battling against enemy forces a lot as they make their way through this globe-trotting adventure. In each region, there is a location where players can really put their hand-to-hand combat skills to the test. These are the Boxing Arenas hidden in each open world zone of the game. In the Gizeh region, players will need to find a unique disguise to enter the arena and battle through the multiple foes that stand in the ring. Players will need to know where to find this outfit and the location of the underground arena and luckily, I can reveal both of them! This guide will show players how to enter the Underground Gizeh Boxing Ring in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Enter the Gizeh Boxing Arena in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

To enter the Boxing Ring in Gizeh, you will first need to dress up as the enemy faction that controls the region. This means that you will need to find the Wehrmacht Disguise, which can be found at the Temple Excavation Site to the north of the Gizeh Village. After escaping the Nazi Compound with Dame Nawal during the Idol of Ra story mission, you will get access to the Temple Excavation Site. There is a tower in this area that you can climb with your whip. Shimmy around the ledge until you find an open window to climb into the tower. Drop down to the first floor to find the Disguise.

Now that you have the outfit, go to Gizeh Village and go into the town via the south entrance and follow the path straight into the town. There will be a blue building with an open door. Go into the building and down the stairs to find a door you can knock on. Interact with the door while wearing the disguise to gain access to the Boxing Ring.

The Boxing Ring consists of 3 fights, all being one-on-one and each one being harder than the last. There is some fruit and food around the ring to boost your stamina and health as well as a bandage dispenser to allow you to heal after a fight. After each fight, you will be paid some money which can be used to buy Adventure Books from a nearby table. Once you defeat all 3 enemies in the Boxing Ring, you will complete the Knuckle Duster Den Discovery Quest. This will reward you with 300 Adventure Points.

You can now enter the Underground Gizeh Boxing Ring in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.