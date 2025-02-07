Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All A Harsh Climb Note Locations | Himalayas Collectible Guide

While the Himalayas region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is much more linear compared to the open world areas seen in the game so far, it still has several secrets to uncover. Just like the previous Story Missions, this region’s Adventure, A Harsh Climb, has several Notes that you can collect. Players who want to get every Note in the game and get the Archivist Achievement will need to know how to get all of the collectibles atop this snowy mountain. This guide will show players where to find all the A Harsh Climb Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All A Harsh Climb Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 16 Notes that are part of the A Harsh Climb Adventure quest. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you can pick up and discover in areas pertaining to this story quest. Some of these are also unmissable and will be added to your collection when you reach certain points in the mission. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the A Harsh Climb Notes.



KMS Kummetz

This Note is found while making your way up the snowy mountain. After crossing a few wooden bridges, you will enter a small cave. When you reach the exit of the cave, you will be able to see the KMS Kummetz off in the distance on the edge of a cliff. Take a picture of this displaced battleship to collect this Note.

Survivor’s Account

After entering the Kummetz, make your way through the ship until you open a door with a large wheel. Once you open the door, take a few steps forward and you will find this Note next to a frozen body.

Laura’s Card

This Note is unmissable. Progress through the ship until you reach a cutscene where you find Gina’s sister, Laura Lombardi. With her is her card, which will be picked up during the cutscene.

Adamic Research

This Note is unmissable. During the same cutscene mentioned above, you will also collect Laura’s research notes.

Radio Room

After the cutscene with Laura ends, go up the ladder at the end of the room and then go to the room on the left. This is the Radio Room. Take a picture of the room from the entrance to collect this Note.

New Orders

Progress through the floor with the Radio Room until you reach Halle B2. Go through the door that leads to the hall and then immediately turn right to find this Note in a side room.

Witness Account

Progress further down Halle B2 and you will find a door on the right with a bright light coming out of it. This is the barracks. Go into the barracks and then immediately go right to enter a small room that has this Note on a desk

Judgement Card

Exit the barracks and do down the hole opposite the barracks’ door. At the end of this hall, turn left and then go through the door on the left to enter a mess hall. This Note is found sitting on the table.

Anchor Chain

Go to the end of Halle B2 and follow the path until you reach a well-lit room with a giant chain in the middle. Take a picture of the chain to get this Note.

Scary Stories #3

Drop down to the lowest floor of the Anchor Chain room and use a two-handed weapon to break a wall of ice blocking a doorway. Follow the path behind the ice to the end to find a room with this comic book inside.

Life Boat

Make your way up to the deck of the ship and go to the northeast corner of the ship’s exterior. Take a picture of the frozen lifeboat to collect this Note.

Experiment Journal

Go up the stairs to the right of the boat and into a control room. Look to the right of the entrance to find this Note on a control console.

Mayan Sketch

Go to the end of the floor where you found the previous Note and you will find a ladder that leads up to the Captain’s Quarters. Behind the ladder is a door frozen with ice. Use a two-handed weapon to break the ice and you can find this Note on a table in the room that was being blocked.

Captain’s Journal

In the Captain’s Quarters, this Note can be found in the middle of the long table at the center of the room.

Cipher Machine

This is the codebreaking device used in the Kummetz Cipher Puzzle. Take a picture of the machine to get this Note.

Machu Picchu Sketch

After solving the Kummetz Cipher Puzzle and unlocking the door in the Captain’s Quarters, this Note can be found on the ground right behind the door.

You now can collect all the A Harsh Climb Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.