With the new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC, players will head to Rome to complete an Adventure Quest that shares its name with the DLC. Not only do these Notes add some extra story content and context, but collecting all of the Notes will unlock the Roman Scholar Achievement, so players will want to know where to find them all. This guide will show players where to find all The Order of Giants Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

All The Order of Giants Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 60 Notes in The Order of Giants Adventure quest. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you can pick up and discover in areas pertaining to this story quest. Some of these are also unmissable and will be added to your collection when you reach certain points in the mission. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of The Order of Giants Notes.

Casina Pio IV

When you’re halfway up the scaffolding, look to your west and take a picture of the area behind the Blackshirts Barracks to get this Note. It will first be labeled as part of the “A Mystery Begins” Fieldwork, but will become part of The Order of Giants Adventure quest when the quest starts.

Pasquinata

Continue up the scaffolding to find an open window at the very top of the structure. Hop through the window to enter Father Ricci’s office. Once you go through the window, look to your left to find this Note for both the Fieldwork and The Order of Giants Adventure quest.

Father Borginino’s Letter

Look at the corner of Ricci’s desk with all the books on it. You will find this Note for both the Fieldwork and The Order of Giants Adventure quest.

A Letter of Warning

This Note for both the Fieldwork and The Order of Giants Adventure quest is also found on his desk.

Research Note

Go to the open window at the northwest corner of Ricci’s office. You can find this Note for both the Fieldwork and The Order of Giants Adventure quest sitting on the windowsill.

Mediterranean Map Mural

Once you make your way into Villa Pia and start the Adventure quest officially, go to the west end of the first floor to find a large mural depicting a map. Stand at the top of the small staircase overlooking the room with the map. Take a picture of this mural to get this Note.

Blackshirt Orders

This Note can be found on the desk in front of the mural.

The Holy Expeditions

Walk up to the map mural and look in the bottom left corner to find a scroll drawn on the map with some writing on it. Take a picture of the writing to get this Note.

City of Antioch

At the right end of the mural are several cities drawn on the map. Take a picture of these cities to get this Note.

Crusader Armor

After opening the secret path in the mural, head down the passage behind the map until you reach the Secret Study. Standing at the entrance of the room, take a picture of the large armor hanging at the far end of the room.

Giants Arriving in Rome

Go to the north end of the room to find this Note on a desk.

Theodorus’ Confession

Go to the south end of the room to find this Note on a desk.

Crusader’s Diary

This Note is on the desk under the armor and next to the crusader helmet that you need to interact with to progress the story.

Nephilm Orders

This Note is unmissable. Interact with the Crusader helmet. You will find a key and this Note inside the helmet.

Peculiar Wall

Go to the southwest corner of the study to find a brick wall in an archway. Take a picture of the

Water Serpent Fountain

The Water Serpent puzzle is found beneath the Secret Study. After finding the key in the Crusader helmet found in the study, open the hidden passage through the peculiar wall. Go down a spiral staircase behind the wall and follow the passage at the bottom of the stairs to find a giant chamber with a large serpent statue that has water coming from its mouth. Take a picture of the fountain above the puzzle to get this Note.

Water Serpent Blueprints

Go to the southeast corner of the Water Serpent chamber and you will find this Note on the ground.

Water Serpent Puzzle Solution

This Note is unmissable. You will unlock this Note when you complete the Water Serpent Puzzle.

Junia Statue

When you enter the Tomb of Junia, look up at the statue in the center of the giant chamber and take a picture of it to get this Note.

Building Instructions

As you make your way through the Tomb of Junia, you will need to pull a chain to move a tower that you can use to swing across the gap. Jump onto the rock to the right of this tower to find this Note on a wooden platform.

Protection Instructions

This Note is on some rubble in the sunlight to the right of the gate that leads to the Junia statue.

DiMaggio’s Note

Head to the River Tiber and go to the Blackshirts dock in the northwest corner of the area. Look inside the shed to find this Note on a box.

Boat Request

Also found at the Blackshirts dock in the northwest corner of the River Tiber, look next to a boat to find this Note on a round table.

Blackshirt Note

When you reach the Via Giulia area, Go all the way to the northwest corner of the zone. Hop over a wall and look for some scaffolding. Climb all the way to the top of this scaffolding and you will find a wooden bridge that allows you to walk over to a nearby balcony. This balcony has an open window that allows you to enter an empty apartment. Look to the right to find this Note on a desk.

Magician Card

Go into Palazzo Ricci and go to the northwest corner of the outdoor courtyard to find this Note on a bench.

Blackshirt Search Order

Once inside Father Ricci’s library, look on the corner of the table in the center of the room to find this Note.

Dr. Barbieri’s Research

Look to the right of the previous Note and look at a green chair. This Note will be stuffed in the cushions.

Battle of La Forbie

Go back to the table and look in one of the open drawers to find this note.

Nero’s Favorite

Look in the corner of the room to find this Note buried among some books.

Nero Bust

Look in the corner of the room to find this bust. Take a picture of it to get this Note.

Burned Paper

Go through the double doors at the far end of the library and then go into the storage closet to the right to find this Note in a trash can.

Pump Room Request

Once you enter the Pump House in the northeast corner of the Cloaca Maxima sewers, go through the doors past the Dangerous Hole. You will find this Note on a shelf.

Dead Blackshirt’s Letter

Go to the north end of the Cloaca Maxima and through the passage at the north wall. You will enter a room with a bridge going across its second floor. Go under the bridge and then to the right to find a passage. You can find this Note next to a body at the base of some stairs.

Fountain Statue

Go up the stairs to the right of the previous Note and stand on the bridge. look at the statue at the end of the room and take a picture of it to get this Note.

Headless Gladiator

Go under the Fountain Statue and use your whip to descend down a hole in the wall to enter a large chamber with a headless statue in the middle surrounded by 4 Gladiator statues. Take a picture of the statue to collect this Note.

Lion Gladiator

Go to the end of the room opposite the headless statue and look to your left to find a cliff you can climb. Go up the rocks and run across some nearby ruins to jump to a nearby ledge. Once on the ledge, look to your right to see a mural of the Lion Statue with a Roman numeral “I” under the drawing. Take a picture of the mural to collect this Note.

Boar Gladiator

Go to the opposite side of the ledge to find a mural of the Boar Statue with the “II” under it. Take a picture of the mural to collect this Note.

Tiger Gladiator

Go to the opposite end of the room and use your whip to climb up onto a different ledge. Look to the left to find the Tiger Statue mural with “III” under it. Take a picture of the mural to collect this Note.

Bear Gladiator

Look at the opposite end of the ledge to find the mural of the Bear Statue and the number “IV.” Take a picture of the mural to collect this Note.

Gladiator Shrine Solution

This Note is unmissable. You will unlock this Note when you complete the Gladiator Shrine Maze Puzzle.

Emperor Nero

When you complete the Gladiator Shrine Maze puzzle, a statue that was raised on a pillar behind the headless statue will descend. Take a picture of the statue to collect this Note.

The Nameless Crusader

Go to the north end of the Cloaca Maxima and then head down the tunnel that leads south. The first time you go down this tunnel, there will be a gate blocking the path. Dock your boat and go through the passage to the right of the gate. Follow this path to its end and past a tree to find the chamber containing the Tomb of Gibborim. This room has several large crusader statues looming over a coffin with several circles lining the ground. Take a picture of the statues to collect this Note.

Crusader Cross Mural

Pick up the Cross Specter found on the ground to the left of the Tomb’s entrance. Pick up the scepter and go to the wall with the Cross on it, right next to where you found the Scepter. The wall will drop to reveal a mural. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Cross Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get this Note.

Hands of Faith

Complete the portion of the puzzle revolving around the Cross Mural correctly and the gate to the left of the puzzle will open. Go through the door to find the Hands of Fate. Take a picture of this area to get this Note.

Shield Mural

After you get the Shield Scepter, go back to the main chamber and look for the wall with the Shield on it. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Shield Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get this Note.

Ring of Sigils

Complete the portion of the puzzle revolving around the Shield Mural correctly and the gate to the right of the puzzle will open. Go through the door to find the Ring of Sigils. Take a picture of this area to get this Note.

Skeleton’s Note

Look to the left of the lever near the Ring of Sigils to find this Note on the ground.

Trinity Mural

After you get the Trinity Scepter, go back to the main chamber and look for the wall with the Trinity on it. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Trinity Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get this Note.

Sword Mural

After you get the Sword Scepter, go back to the main chamber and look for the wall with the Sword on it. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Sword Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get this Note.

The Tomb of Gibborim Solution

This Note is unmissable. You will unlock this Note when you complete the Tomb of Gibborim Puzzle.

Safe Invoice

After you get all 3 Cylinder Pieces and get locked in Father Ricci’s secret room, look at the piano stool in the room to find this Note.

Costume Shop Receipt

Go into Ricci’s bedroom and look to the right at the foot of his bed. You will find this Note on a box.

Code to Safe

Look to the left of the door when in Ricci’s bedroom to find a bust. Move it out of the way and you will find this Note stuffed between some books.

Mithras Born from a Rock

You will now be able to go through the gate to the left of the Bull Painting, which leads into the Mithraeum area. Make your way through the first tunnel and go into the narrow passage that leads north. There is a mural at the north end of the room to find this mural. Go into the room behind this mural and then go through the passage to the right. You will find this Note on a barrel to your left.

Note on Relief

Go all the way to the northeast corner of the area and through the kitchen to find a storage room. Once you enter the room, look to your left to find this Note on a shelf.

On the Tauroctony

In the same storage room, go to a table next to an oven on the opposite side of the room from the entrance to find this Note on a table.

Ventura’s Letter

Go to the desk in the storage room and open the left drawer. Inside is the Note.

Notes on Mural

Go to the large chamber in Lower Mithraeum. The puzzle revolves around the large circular mural with animals and symbols drawn in the rings against the back wall. Look between two of the pillows to the left of the mural to find this Note on the ground.

The Monster Gate

Take a picture of the mural on the wall to get this Note.

The Monster Gate Solution

This Note is unmissable. You will unlock this Note when you complete the Monster Gate Puzzle.

With that, you can find all The Order of Giants Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.