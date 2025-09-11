Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants – All Mitharic Artifact Locations

Like the other regions in the game, Rome introduces several new Artifacts to discover in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. While the other regions contained Artifacts tied to different continents, the DLC has Mitharic Artifacts, named after the deity that is worshipped the the cult found below the Roman streets. By finding all of these Artifacts, players will unlock an Achievement that they will want to make sure they get if they hope to fully complete this expansion. This guide will show players where to find all Mitharic Artifact locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

All Mitharic Artifacts Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 7 Mitharic Artifact locations found in Rome during Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. These collectibles can be found in any order. When you get all of the Artifacts, you will unlock The Seven Grades Achievement. Here is our full breakdown of where to find each of their locations.

Heliosdromus Artifact

The First Mitharic Artifact is found in the same chamber as the Water Serpent Puzzle beneath the Secret Study. After finding the key in the Crusader helmet found in the study, open the hidden passage through the peculiar wall. Go down a spiral staircase behind the wall and follow the passage at the bottom of the stairs to find a giant chamber with a large serpent statue that has water coming from its mouth.

Go to the southwest corner of the room and jump onto the raised southwest metal platform (Metal Plate #1), and then jump over to the southeast platform (Metal Plate #2). From the second platform, look at the close wall to see a hole in the side of the serpent statue. Jump into this hole to climb up on the serpent. Instead of climbing up the back of the snake, go through the archway right in front of you and go to the right to find a passage that leads down.

Follow this passage all the way to the west and then turn left to find a body in a stone coffin. This Artifact is next to the body.

Leo Artifact

Go to the tunnel outside of Father Ricci’s secret room in Cloaca Maxima. Go to the north end of this tunnel near the center of this area. Look to the eastern wall to find some boxes with writing on them. Look behind some bottles to find “5742” written on a box.

Go to the southeast corner of the same tunnel to find a safe on a shelf near Ricci’s secret room. Enter the code to open the safe. You will find this Artifact in the safe.

Perses Artifact

You will get this Artifact as a reward for solving “The Tale of Wine Making” Mystery. This Mystery can be found in the southeast corner of the Cloaca Maxima sewer tunnels that run beneath Rome. After you make your way into the tunnels past Father Ricci’s secret chamber, head down the eastern path until it forks. Take the right path and go all the way to the end of this tunnel until you find a platform you can climb up on. Once you climb up on the platform, look to your right to find a weak wall that you can knock down with a two-handed weapon. Pick up the sledgehammer on the ground to knock down the wall. You will enter a room with two guards sitting at a table inside. This is the room where you will do the Mystery.

You will need to put 6 tiles in the right spots on a mural in the corner of the room. Here is the correct order of how to complete this Mystery:

Put “Plant” in the bottom left slot.

Put “Grow” in the top slot.

Put “Harvest” in the top left slot.

Put “Process” in the right slot.

Put “Ferment” in the middle slot.

When all of the tiles are in the correct slots, a secret shelf will come out of the mural. The Perses Artifact can be found on this shelf.

Miles Artifact

This Artifact can be found in the room above the Gladiator Shrine Maze puzzle. Go to the second floor to find a weak wall in the southwest corner of the area. Use a two-handed weapon to break down the wall. You will find this Artifact in the small chamber behind the wall.

Pater Artifact

Go to the first chamber on the left of the narrow and long hallway in the northeast Mithraeum. There is a statue in the northern wall of this room. Pick up a torch and light it. Put the torch in the open hand of the statue. A secret chamber in the center of the statue will open, revealing this Artifact.

Nymphus Artifact

You will get this Artifact for completing the “A Bull in the Sky” Mystery. This Mystery can be found at the east end of the Mithraeum, the area you unlock near the end of the main quest beneath the Cloaca Maxima sewers. There is a chamber along the eastern hallway that has a strange face carved into the back wall in an archway. Interact with it to have Indy put his hand in its mouth. Rotate a handle in the mouth to open a secret passage that leads into a room with 6 marble columns at the back wall.

To create the constellation, you will need to put 5 bull-shaped weights found around the room on the pedestals in front of the columns to cause them to spin. Each weight has dots on it, going from 1 to 3 dots. Each dot represents the size of the weight and the number of times the columns will spin. When they are all in the right places, the stars facing Indy will create the right constellation. The first three weights are on an altar at the center of the room. Another is on a bench in the back left corner of the room. The last one is on the ground through a hole in the wall to the left of the entrance. Here is the correct sequence of weights that you need to put on the pedestals to create the constellation:

1-dot bull on Pedestal #7

2-dot bull on Pedestal #1

No bull on Pedestal #2

3-dot bull on Pedestal #3

2-dot bull on Pedestal #4

No bull on Pedestal #6

1-dot bull on Pedestal #6

Once this is done correctly, a secret compartment will open in the wall to the right of the constellation. Inside this opening is the Nymphus Artifact.

Corax Artifact

Go to the center of the large chamber in the southeast corner of Mithraeum and use your whip to go to Lower Mithraeum. Once at the bottom of this hole, look to the west to see a weak wall. Use a two-handed weapon to break down the wall. There is a small drop behind this wall. Jump down into the hole to find this Artifact on the ground.

This is where you can find all the Mitharic Artifact locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.