Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All Khmer Cogwheel Locations and Puzzle Solutions

One of the most expansive puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the Khmer Cogwheel puzzles found throughout the Sukhothai region. These puzzles require you not only to track them down but also find several cogwheels to fix a series of gears and unlock multiple Ancient Relic collectibles. Allow me to steer anyone having trouble finding and solving these puzzles in the right direction! This guide will show players how to complete all Khmer Cogwheel puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Solve All Khmer Cogwheel Puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are 6 Khmer Cogwheel puzzles and a total of 10 collectible cogwheels that you can use to solve each one. Nearly every puzzle has a cogwheel that you can find and then use for all future puzzles. While there isn’t exactly a set order that you need to solve these puzzles, some are impossible without a certain number of cogwheels, so we will cover the puzzles in the easiest order for you to complete. An important note is to make sure you grab all the cogwheels you use for a puzzle after you complete one of them to make sure that you don’t have to return to the puzzle later to grab the wheels since if you leave them in a puzzle, you won’t be able to use them for future puzzles.

Before you start to hunt down these puzzles, you will need to get your first set of cogwheels from the Khmer Hidden Gate puzzle. This is found in the northwest corner of the map. You will need to solve this puzzle as part of The Blessed Pearl main story quest. There are 3 cogwheels you can collect here. Once you have the cogwheels, you can start to track down the Khmer Cogwheel puzzles.

Waterfall Ruins

Now that you have a few small cogwheels, you can start to make your way to the puzzles. The first one you can complete is the Waterfall Ruins Khmer Puzzle. Go to the west end of the map and follow the river as far west as it can go. Go onto the northern island from this river and follow the path to find the entrance to the chamber. Before jumping down into the hole, take a picture of the Waterfall Ruins Cogwheel Pillar to collect a Note. Once in the chamber, you can find a cogwheel on the ground and another one already on the wall with the gears.

Refer to the first image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Wat Mahathat

The next puzzle is near the center of the map. Go to the Wat Mahathat structure in the middle of the central island. Then, go to the southwest of the main temple to find the entrance to this puzzle on top of a small hill. Next to the hole in the ground is the Wat Mahathat Cogwheel Pillar. Take a picture of it to get it as a Note. Inside this whole there are two small cogwheels for you to collect. One is on the ground and another is on the wall.

Refer to the first image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Hidden Platform

Go to the northeast corner of the map and you will find a wall with vines growing out of it. Go underwater and equip the Breathing Device to remove a beam of wood. Go through the now-opened hole in the wall and follow the path up to find the entrance to this puzzle. Take a picture of the pillar behind the hole to get the Hidden Platform Cogwheel Pillar Note. There is one cogwheel that can be collected here, found on the wall.

Refer to the first image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the right of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Village

Go to the southeast of Tongdang’s Hut to find another wall with vines growing out of it. Just like before, equip the Breathing Device, move the wood, and go through the hole in the wall and follow the path up to find the entrance. Take a picture of the Village Cogwheel Pillar to get a Note. There is one cogwheel on the wall.

Refer to the first image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the right of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Wat Si Sawai

Go to the southwest corner of the map and park your boat at the dock to the north of the Wat Si Sawai temple. Go into the swamp and stick along the left wall to find a path to the puzzle. Take a picture of the Wat Si Sawai Cogwheel Pillar next to the hole in the ground to get this Note. There is one cogwheel found on the wall.

Refer to the first image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

River Bank

Follow the river to the north end of the map to the left of Voss’ Camp. You will find this puzzle on a small island. Take a picture of the River Bank Cogwheel Pillar to the right of the hole in the ground to get the final Note. There are no cogwheels in this puzzle room but you will already have collected all 10 so you will have no problem solving this puzzle.

Refer to the first image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Once all the cells are opened and you’ve collected each of the Ancient Relics, the Khmer Cogwheel Puzzles Discovery mission will conclude. This will unlock the Gear Head Achievement. You can now find and solve all of the Khmer Cogwheel Puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.