One of the Mysteries found in the Gizeh region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is called Cloud Atlas, and it sees players using logs to track the cloud formation seen above the desert. The clouds will provide keen-eyed players with a code that will reward them with one of the most useful items in the area, which can help track down several collectibles. Players who want to get their hands on this item will first need to crack the code to the chest that contains it. This guide will show players how to complete the Cloud Atlas Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Cloud Atlas Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You will find the Cloud Atlas Mystery in the Meteorological Station near the center of the Gizeh map. This is a small station guarded by a few soldiers and consists of two rooms. In the left room, there are two Notes on a table, the Cloud Status Logbook and Cloud Atlas Page. You will need to cross-reference the information on these two Notes to figure out the code to a locked chest in the other room of the station. In the bottom left of the Cloud Atlas Page, there are 4 dates. These dates are 13.10, 09.10, 16.10, and 14.10. Look at these dates on the Cloud Status Logbook and figure out which clouds were in the sky on those days. Then, go back to the Cloud Atlas Page. The first date had Cirrus clouds, the next date was Stratus, the third date was Cirrus again, and the final date had Cumulonimbus. Each cloud formation has a number next to it. This is how you find the code for the chest.

Go to the chest and input the code 0609 and the chest will open up. Inside you will find some cash as well as the Gizeh Medicine book, which will mark all of the Medicine Bottle collectibles on your map. This will conclude the Cloud Atlas Mystery and you will be rewarded 225 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Cloud Atlas Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.