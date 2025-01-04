Each area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with different types of collectibles, with the ones the most fitting for Indy’s love of preserving history being the Lost Artifacts. These are items that belong in different parts of the world. In Vatican City, these collectibles are called Lost Artifacts of Europe, and players who want to get their hands on every possible item will want to know where to find them. This guide will show players all Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Lost Artifacts of Europe Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 5 Lost Artifacts of Europe found in Vatican City. These collectibles can be found in any order. Here is our full breakdown of where to find each of their locations.

Golden Xiphos

Go to the Sistine Chapel at the south end of Vatican City. Go to the southwest part of the chapel and go through the door to the next to the altar. Go down the stairs and look for a painting that is upside down with a crack peeking out from behind it. Interacting with the painting will allow you to rotate it. Get the painting back in the correct position and a secret compartment behind it will be revealed. This is where you can find the Golden Xiphos Lost Artifact.

Bronze Mirror

Go to the east end of the city and right across the street from the Tower of Nicholas V entrance is a closed-off well that has the Angry Note on it, telling people to stop throwing things in the well. This Artifact is one of the items thrown down this well.

To reach it, go into the Tower of Nicholas V and head down the staircase to the right of the door. At the bottom of the stairs, you will find a weak wall next to a guard sitting in a chair. Break the wall with a two-handed weapon like one of the sledgehammers found nearby. Follow the path behind the wall all the way to the end and you will be at the bottom of the well. The Bronze Mirror will be found here.

Parade Helmet

Also in the Tower of Nicholas V, progress the main story mission, The Stolen Cat Mummy until Antonio gives you a bottle of wine. Then, go to the altar in the tower and pour wine into it. This will allow you to spin part of the carved wall behind the altar. Aline the image in the wall to open a secret passage. Go up the spiral staircase and jump across the gaps in the stairs until you reach the very top. This is where the Parade Helmet is found.

Drinking Horn

During the A Nun In Trouble Fieldwork, progress through the mission until you finish the museum portion of the quest. After picking up the Gold Ring and beating the few guards that enter the area, you will find a safe in a room right before returning to the Belvedere Courtyard. Go up to the lamp on a box near the exit and interact with it to turn it on. This will reveal a hidden message written under the lamp. The code is 7171. Enter the code into the safe to find the Drinking Horn.

Venus Figurine

Progress through the rest of the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork. At the end of this mission at the top of Borgia Tower and after rescuing Giuliana, you will be able to grab a two-handed weapon and break down the wall in the corner of the interrogation room. At the far end of this hidden room next to the skeleton is the Venus Figurine.

This is where to find all the Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.