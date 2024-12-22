Stealth is the primary way to explore the open world sections of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Dawning different disguises is the best way to get through secured locations undetected. In Vatican City, the Blackshirts have taken over much of the area and players will need to find one of their uniforms if they want to enter their restricted areas without any problems. Finding this outfit can take some time, so allow me to show you where to get it. This guide will show players how to get the Blackshirt Disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Get the Blackshirt Disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

To get the Blackshirt disguise, you must first progress through the main story and complete the Tower of Nicholas V section of the “Stolen Cat Mummy” Adventure quest. After escaping the underground area, you will follow Gina, the journalist in disguise. When you catch up with her, you will be on a balcony and a cutscene will play that sees an airship arrive to the Vatican. When the cutscene concludes, use the zipline to the right to get down to a small patio area.

Once you land from the zipline, you will end up in the southern part of the map between the Excavation Site and the Sistine Chapel. Don’t go down the nearby steps. Instead, turn around to see a hole in the chainlink fence that you can crouch through. This will bring you out onto a scaffolding overlooking a small area with 3 enemies patrolling it. Drop down to this area and take out the 3 enemies. There are a few melee weapons and bottles if you would like to take down the group stealthfully but you will likely need to fight it out with some hand-to-hand combat.

Once you take out all the enemies, you can look around the area. Look on a small bench near the center of this small lot to find the Blackshirt Uniform. This disguise also comes with the Blackshirt Key which allows you to unlock Blackshirt doors that can be found around Vatican City, usually in Restricted areas. This disguise will allow you to walk through Blackshirt Restricted Areas like the Blackshirt Barracks and Apostolic Palace. It also comes with a baton melee weapon that you can repair with Repair Kits when it breaks. Be careful around the Captains as, just like the Clerical Disguise, they can see through it and will reveal you to all the other enemies if you let them look at you for too long. You also need this outfit to enter the underground boxing ring found in Vatican City.

That is how you get the Blackshirt disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.