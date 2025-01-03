Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Silver Path Puzzle Guide

The final puzzles of the Vatican City portion of the main story in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle tasks players with completing two trials to enter the inner sanctum of a secret ancient order. One of these puzzles is known as the Silver Path and requires players to traverse a room finding multiple relics while avoiding the fire that surrounds them. This guide will show players how to complete the Silver Path puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Silver Path Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This puzzle is found after completing the Fountain Of Confession puzzle. Progress into the underground area and navigate the traps and hallways until you enter the Monastery Courtyard in front of the large ornate door. On both sides of this door are large statues with shields in front of them. The statue on the left is made of silver and leads to the Silver Path puzzle. Go up the stairs and pull the left lever to open the statue and gain access to the puzzle.

Follow the path until you reach an area with the Silver Path Plaque, which you can take a photo of to collect as a Note. Behind this plaque is a room with an altar in the middle. You will need to get your hands on a Stone Tablet and bring it to this altar to progress through this puzzle.

Go to the northeast corner of the area to find the tablet next to a skeleton. Pick it up and carry it to the altar. Place it in the altar and the central room that you’re standing in will become locked as gates block the two entrances.

Use your whip to swing from a pipe to a small area on the east end of the room to find another stone tablet. When you pick it up, the floor will start to shoot fire. You will need to give the tablet to Gina through the bars to get back to the central platform.

If you attempt to swing from the pipe again, it will fall into the fire. Instead, go to the north end of the platform and walk up a fallen pillar to grab a ledge and shimmy back to the center of the area. From here, swing from another pipe to reach the west part of the room. Gina will give you back the tablet and you can then put it on the nearby altar to turn off the fire and go through the locked door.

Through the door is the Silver Path Forge which you can take a photo of for a Note collectible. Pull the chain in the center of the forge until the door opens and leads you back to the Monastery Courtyard.

Next to the lever is a mold that will fill with molten metal. Pull the ring above the mold with your whip to pour water on it and create the Silver Key. Put this in the ornate door to complete the Silver Path puzzle. You must also complete the Gold Path puzzle to open the door and progress further.

That is our full guide on how to complete the Silver Path puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.