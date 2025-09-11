Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants – Monster Gate Puzzle Guide

The final puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants is known as the Monster Gate and has been built up through a few cutscenes over the course of this DLC campaign. With the cylinder that Indy has spent the whole story trying to rebuild, players will need to repair a mural and use this cylinder to match symbols with specific animals. This guide will show players how to complete the Monster Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

How to Complete the Monster Gate Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

The Monster Gate puzzle is found in the large chamber in Lower Mithraeum. The puzzle revolves around the large circular mural with animals and symbols drawn in the rings against the back wall.

To start the puzzle, you must place the 5 tiles into the correct slots around the rings. The tiles can be found resting on pillows in front of the Monster Gate. Here is where you put each tile:

Put the tile on the bottom left pillow in the bottom right slot.

Put the tile on the top left pillow in the top right slot.

Put the tile on the top pillow in the top left slot.

Put the tile on the top right pillow in the bottom left slot.

Put the tile on the bottom right pillow in the right slot.

Once all the tiles are put in the right slots, the tile in the bottom left slot will move out of the way to reveal a cog wheel. Take the wheel and put it on the altar in the center of the room. This will allow the mural to move and will reveal 4 cubes at the base of the pillars near the corners of the chamber. Each pillar has an animal carved into it and each side of the cubes on the pillars will also have symbols. You will need to move the correct symbol on the cube under the carving of the animal on each pillar. Make sure you grab the Carving Cylinder from the altar since it is the key to this puzzle.

To find the right symbol for each animal, you will need to look at the mural and take note of the Roman Numeral written next to each animal. Starting with the scorpion, which is in the bottom left of the mural, and the right pillar that is close to the mural. The mural has the “VI” next to the scorpion. Use the Carving Cylinder and put it in the altar and spin the ring to “VI.” Look at the mural and you will see a symbol that looks like an uppercase H. Go to the pillar and put the side of the cube that matches this symbol under the carving.

Next is the horse, which is in the top left of the mural, and the left pillar that is close to the mural. The mural has the “III” next to the horse. Use the Carving Cylinder and put it in the altar, and spin the ring to “III.” Look at the mural and you will see a symbol that looks like the female symbol with horns. Go to the pillar and put the side of the cube that matches this symbol under the carving.

Next is the snake, which is in the top left of the mural, and the right pillar that is far from the mural. The mural has the “II” next to the snake. Use the Carving Cylinder and put it in the altar and spin the ring to “II.” Look at the mural and you will see a symbol that looks like a lowercase h. Go to the pillar and put the side of the cube that matches this symbol under the carving.

Finally, there is the crow, which is in the bottom right of the mural, and the left pillar that is far from the mural. The mural has the “V” next to the snake. Use the Carving Cylinder and put it in the altar and spin the ring to “V.” Look at the mural and you will see a symbol that looks like the normal female symbol. Go to the pillar and put the side of the cube that matches this symbol under the carving.

With all of the pillars correctly aligned, go up to the Monster Gate mural and insert the Carving Cylinder at the center of the wall. Turn the cylinder and the wall will begin to move, revealing a secret passage. This will mark the end of The Monster Gate puzzle!

You can now fully complete the Monster Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.