Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants – Tomb of Gibborim Puzzle Guide

Over the course of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, players will need to find the 3 pieces of a Carving Cylinder. While one third of this stone carving is found before even entering Rome, the other two can only be acquired by completing puzzles found deep below the capital. One of these puzzles is the Tomb of Gibborim puzzle, where players will need to recite the story of the giant crusader with a map spread across the floor and several scepters. This guide will show players how to complete the Tomb of Gibborim puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

How to Complete the Tomb of Gibborim Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Go to the north end of the Cloaca Maxima and then head down the tunnel that leads south. The first time you go down this tunnel, there will be a gate blocking the path. Dock your boat and go through the passage to the right of the gate. Follow this path to its end and past a tree to find the chamber containing the Tomb of Gibborim. This room has several large crusader statues looming over a coffin with several circles lining the ground. You will need to turn specific circles to get the symbol on them to face the right direction.

To start this puzzle, you will need to first grab the Cross Specter found on the ground to the left of the Tomb’s entrance. Pick up the scepter and go to the wall with the Cross on it, right next to where you found the Scepter. The wall will drop to reveal a mural. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Cross Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get the first part of the Crusader’s story.

You will now need to go to the center part of the floor and look at the area of the map on the floor surrounding the coffin. Each of these circles will have a Cross symbol. Insert the Cross Scepter into specific circles and turn them so the Cross faces the right way. Once done correctly, the circles will sink in the ground and complete this part of the puzzle. Here is the breakdown for the Cross Scepter part of the puzzle:

Look for the circle depicting a boat with the word “Halygast” written above it. Insert the Cross Scepter and turn it twice so the Cross on the circle is facing the right end of the puzzle.

Look for the circle depicting a city with “Aethapolis” written above it. Insert the Cross Scepter and turn it twice so the Cross on the circle is facing the left end of the puzzle.

With the story of the Cross Mural correctly displayed, the gate to the left of the puzzle will open. Go through the door to find the Hands of Fate.

The Shield Scepter is locked in front of the statue at the end of the Hands of Faith passage. Near the gate is a lever. Pull the lever, and fire will start to make its way up the Hands of Faith tiles. You will need to go up to the three statues around the Shield Scepter and turn the Fleur de Lis symbol right-side up on all of their shields without getting burned. This will release the Shield Scepter so that you can pick it up.

Go back to the puzzle chamber and look to the left when leaving the gate to see the wall with the Shield on it. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Shield Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get the next part of the Crusader’s story.

Go to the left side of the puzzle to find several circles with Shields on them. Insert the Shield Scepter into specific circles and turn them so the Shield faces the right way. Once done correctly, the circles will sink into the ground and complete this part of the puzzle. Here is the breakdown for the Shield Scepter part of the puzzle:

Go to the circle with “Hori Castrum” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle twice to get the Shield to face right of the chamber.

Go to the circle with “Nakhla Pagus” written beneath it and rotate it twice so the Shield faces down toward the end of the room opposite the giant statue.

With the story of the Shield Mural correctly displayed, the gate to the right of the puzzle will open. Go through the door to find the Ring of Sigils.

Look to the left of the lever to find the Skeleton’s Note.

Pull the lever near the gate to light a fire in the center of the Ring of Sigils. To extinguish the fire and raise the ring, you will need to turn 4 handles built into the ring in a specific order. The order can be found by looking at the murals on the walls around the ring. Go to the back wall opposite the lever. The top of the mural shows a pair of keys. Then, go to the mural to the left of the lever to find a drawing with a shield and a “II” written next to it. Go to the wall at the right end of the room to find a mural with golden apples and a “III.” Finally, go back to the first mural and look at the bottom of the wall to find a snake and an “IV.”

Go around the ring and interact with the handles with the keys, shield, apple, and snake drawn above them, in that order. Do this successfully, and the fire will go out and the ring will rise, allowing you to grab the Trinity Scepter.

Go back to the puzzle chamber and look to the right when leaving the gate to see the wall with the Trinity on it. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Trinity Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get the next part of the Crusader’s story.

Go to the right side of the puzzle with several circles with Trinities on them. Insert the Trinity Scepter into specific circles and turn them so the Trinity faces the right way. Once done correctly, the circles will sink into the ground and complete this part of the puzzle. Here is the breakdown for the Trinity Scepter part of the puzzle:

Go to the circle with “Malum” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle once to the left to get the Trinity to face the top of the chamber, in the direction of the giant statue.

Go to the circle with “Custodis Fastigium” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle once to the right to get the Trinity to face the right of the chamber.

Go to the circle with “Santi Luciani Ecclesia” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle twice to get the Trinity to face the bottom of the chamber.

To find the Sword Scepter, go back into the room with the Ring of Sigils and you will find this Scepter just sitting on the ground to the left of the lever. Go back to the puzzle chamber and look to the left when leaving the gate to see the wall with the Sword on it. Insert the Scepter into the hole in front of the wall to reveal the Sword Mural. Take a picture of the mural to get the final part of the Crusader’s story.

Go to the part of the puzzle at the opposite end from the statue to find several circles with Swords on them. Insert the Sword Scepter into specific circles and turn them so the Sword faces the right way. Once done correctly, the circles will sink into the ground and complete this part of the puzzle. Here is the breakdown for the Sword Scepter part of the puzzle:

Go to the circle with “Al Masur Castra” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle once to the right to get the Sword to face left of the chamber.

Go to the circle with “Rudera” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle once to the right to get the Sword to face right of the chamber.

Go to the circle with “Pugna” written beneath it. Insert the Scepter and turn the circle twice so the Sword is facing the giant statue of the Crusader.

With the entire story of Gibborim complete, the coffin at the center of the chamber will open, revealing the Sword of Gibborim. Pick up the sword, and the statue of the Crusader will lower to match Indy’s height. Go up to the statue and stab the sword into the slot at the statue’s heart.

Stabbing the statue will cause it to open its hand, revealing the Cylinder Piece. Pick up the item to complete the Tomb of Gibborim puzzle!

You can now fully complete the Tomb of Gibborim puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.