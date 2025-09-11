Rome is the new region added to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC. Just like all of the regions in the base game, this new zone has a large set of Field Notes that add some insight to that open world area. Players will want to find every Note in the DLC to unlock the Roman Scholar Achievement. This guide will show players where to find all Rome Field Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

This guide will show players where to find all Rome Field Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

All Rome Field Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 45 Field Notes in Rome. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you find throughout the region. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Rome Field Notes.

Death Card

Go to the Villa Pia, the area where you start the DLC. Go to the first door to your left to find this Field Note on a pew.

Herbal Care

Complete the Mediterranean Map Mural puzzle and go through the secret passage behind the mural. Go through the peculiar wall secret door to the right of the Secret Study below the mural’s passage. There is a passage that leads to a spiral staircase. Go behind the middle statue that looks over the staircase to find this Note on the ground.

Castel Sant’Angelo

Make your way through the passage until you reach the start of the Rome area. You will be on the shore of the River Tiber. Take a picture of the castle from the entrance to the river to get this Note.

Titan of the Arena

Once you get a boat, go under the bridge at the turn of the river near the middle area. Go through the center archway, turn left, and go through the leftmost archway to find a small boardwalk that you can dock at. You can find this comic book sitting on a bench near where you dock.

Leonardo’s Letter

Go to the Blackshirts dock at the southeast corner of the river. Go into the shed on the dock, and you can find this Note on the table.

Fascist Propaganda

This Note is on a wooden crate on the eastern dock of the Blackshirts zone in the southeast part of the river.

Sewer Entrance

Go all the way to the east end of the river and look to the north to find an open sewer passage. Take a picture of this opening to collect this Note.

Cult of the Eternal Serpent

Make your way into the sewer tunnel until you find an area where you can dock. Climb up the pipes and swing across the gap to reach the upper ledge. Facing the passage in the middle of this platform, turn to the left to find a metal sheet you can use to jump to another platform of pipes. Go to the right to find another gap you can jump to. Once here, go through the doorway to find this comic book on the ground between two dead guards.

Sewer Cat

Go back to the upper platform and stand at the passage in the middle of the platform. Go to your right and then turn right. You will see a pipe that you can jump and swing from. This will lead to a small area with a black cat sitting on a brick. Take a picture of the cat to collect this Note.

Sewer Tours

Go back to the upper platform and stand at the passage in the middle of the platform. Go to your right and then turn left to find another passage that leads down. Once at the bottom of the staircase, you will find this Note on a barrel next to a locked door.

Disappearances Notice

Now go through the passage in the middle of the upper platform. Go through the tunnel and past the two guards. Go through the passage to the left of these guards to find another tunnel. Go through the tunnel until you find a side passage that goes to the right. There is a low metal fence that you can hop over. Go to the end of this tunnel to find this Note.

Message in a Bottle

Make your way through the rest of the tunnel until you are under the manhole that leads to Via Giulia. There is a bottle on the ground. Break the bottle to find this Note inside.

Book Presentation Leaflet

Once in Via Giulia, go to the southeast corner of the area. You will find this Note on a table next to a bunch of books along the south end of the road.

Vadstena Postcard

Go to the eastern plaza of Via Giulia, and you will find this Note on a table on the east end of the area.

Palazzo Ricci

At the north end of the eastern plaza is the building you need to sneak into with several guards in front of it. Take a picture of the building to collect this Note.

Trattoria Ad

Go into the alleyway in the middle of the Via Giulia area to find this Note pinned to the wall.

Colosseum Tours

Head to the northeast courtyard of Via Giulia. You will need to climb over a wall to reach this area. Look to the south of a scaffolding to find this Note on a stone bench.

Oenogarum Recipe

Go all the way to the northwest corner of the Via Giulia zone. You will need to hop over a wall to reach this area, which is heavily guarded by Blackshirts. Because of this, I suggest wearing the Blackshirts Disguise. Once you’re in this area, go to the north end of the northwest corner to find a scaffolding.

Palazzo Ricci Back Door

Climb all the way to the top of this scaffolding and you will find a wooden bridge that allows you to walk over to a nearby balcony. Turn toward the east and take a picture of the passage that leads into the plaza to get this Note.

Palazzo Ricci Courtyard

Go into the Palazzo Ricci and stand at the west end of the area. Take a picture of the area to get this Note.

Father Ricci’s Library

Sneak into the interior of Palazzo Ricci by climbing up to the open window overlooking the courtyard. Make your way down the stairs to enter the library. Take a picture of the room from the entrance to get this Note.

Pio the Parrot

Find the secret door that leads to Father Ricci’s hidden room. After a cutscene, look in the corner of the room to find Pio in a cage. Take a picture of the bird to get this Note.

Garum Recipe

Leave Father Ricci’s secret chamber and enter the tunnel that leads to the Cloaca Maxima sewers. Once you enter the tunnel right outside the Ricci exit look on a nearby shelf to find this Note.

Bull Painting

Go all the way to the southwest corner of the Cloaca Maxima tunnel to find this mural on the wall. Take a picture of the painting to collect this Note.

Love Letter Draft

Go to the center of the Cloaca Maxima sewers. Several pipes go into the northern wall of the center area. Swim under these pipes and follow that path. This Note can be found on some rock at the far end of the path.

Ancient Flame Graffiti

Make your way through the sewer tunnels that run beneath Rome. After you make your way into the tunnels past Father Ricci’s secret chamber, head down the eastern path until it forks. Take the left path. Look on the right wall right at the start of this tunnel to see some writing on the wall. Take a picture of the graffiti to collect this Note.

Dangerous Hole

Go to the Pump House in the northeast corner of the Cloaca Maxima sewers. There is a hole in the center of this area covered with some wooden beams. Take a picture of the hole to get this Note.

Miles’ Letter

Go all the way to the northeast corner of the sewer tunnels, and the path splits. Head north to find a small platform where you can dock. Look to the left wall to find a wooden wall you can burn with your lighter from the Gizeh region. Go into the passage behind the wall and then crawl beneath some pipes to your right. Follow this path to its end to find this Note next to a locked door.

Intriguing Architecture

Go to the circular area at the north end of the sewer tunnels and stand at the east entrance. Take a picture of the beams in the middle of the area to get this Note.

Bull Graffiti

Look at the northern wall of the same area where you find the “Intriguing Architecture.” There is some writing to the right of the passage that leads out of the area. Take a picture of this Graffiti to get this Note.

Mystery Graffiti

Go to the north end of the Cloaca Maxima and then head down the tunnel that leads south. The first time you go down this tunnel, there will be a gate blocking the path. Look to the left of the gate to find writing on the wall. Take a picture to collect this Note.

Take a picture of this Graffiti to get this Note.

A Tree

Go through the passage to the right of the gate on the opposite side of the tunnel from the previous Note. As you make your way through the tunnel, you will find a lone tree in the sunlight. Take a picture of the tree to get this Note.

Nero’s Letter

After Ricci traps you in his secret room, you will need to open a safe to get his key and escape. Open the safe with the code 4768. This Note is found in the safe along with the key.

Mithras Slaying the Bull

You will now be able to go through the gate to the left of the Bull Painting, which leads into the Mithraeum area. Make your way through the first tunnel and go into the narrow passage that leads north. There is a mural at the north end of the room to find this mural. Take a picture of this mural to get this Note.

October Feast

Go into the room right behind the mural. This Note can be found on a crate in the room.

Mithras Born From a Rock

Go into the hallway to the east of the previous Note. In the center of this area is a statue. Take a picture of this statue to collect this Note.

Digger’s Letter

Go to the first chamber on the left of the narrow and long hallway in the northeast Mithraeum. You will find this Note on a barrel near the passage that leads to the kitchen.

Mithraic Degrees

This Note can be found on the table in the center of the kitchen in the northeast corner of the Mithraeum area.

Claudius’ Diary

This Note is found in the same room as the “A Bull in the Sky” Mystery found at the east end of the Mithraeum. There is a chamber along the eastern hallway that has a strange face carved into the back wall in an archway. Interact with it to have Indy put his hand in its mouth. Rotate a handle in the mouth to open a secret passage that leads into a room with 6 marble columns at the back wall. Once in the chamber, look to the left to find the hole in the wall. This Note can be found behind the wall on the ground.

Gladiator Earnings

After completing the Monster Gate puzzle, go all the way to the end of the passage behind the mural to find this Note on the ground next to a fast travel street sign.

Mithras Guard Rotation

Go into the Secret Passage behind the metal gate near the previous Note and enter the Hypogeum area. Make your way through the passage and look for the first chamber to the right. This Note can be found on a stone slab in this room.

Ode to Nero

Make your way through the area until you find the room where you need to use your whip to climb to the next floor. Before climbing, look to the south wall to find a small crack you can go through. This Note can be found in the cell beyond the hole in the wall.

Gladiator Puls Recipe

Go up the second floor and jump across an opening. Then, go through the passage on the left. You will find this Note on a stone slab in this room.

Gladiator Medical Status

This Note is on the ground to the left of the previous Note.

Food for Beasts

Pull a lever in the room next to the previous Notes to lower a bridge to the first floor. This will also open a few gates. Drop down to the first floor and go south. Go through an open gate on the right to find this Note on the ground.

You can now find all the Rome Field Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.