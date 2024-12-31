Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a lot of small secrets and quests known as Mysteries which involve solving some sort of puzzle. One of the easiest Mysteries in Vatican City is called A Date to Remember and tasks players with stealing the contents of a shipping container. This is a Mystery that might confuse many players. Most of the time players are in Vatican City, it seems that the area where the Mystery is located is inaccessible. Players who want to do everything in the Vatican will need to first figure out how to reach the shipping container and get it open. This guide will show players how to complete the A Date to Remember Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the A Date to Remember Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Mystery can be started by finding the Shipment Report Mystery Note in the Blackshirt base at the north end of Belvedere Courtyard at the center of Vatican City. You can sneak into this area in a few different ways. There are several holes in the fence and you can crouch through it or even find a small space near the southwest corner of the base where you can squeeze through the wall and some crates. You can also walk into the base if you have the Blackshirt Disguise.

Once inside the base, go to the tent in the southwest corner. There is a desk in this tent that has several items that can be picked up, including the Shipment Report. This Note tells you about a delivery that is being held in the museum garden. The A Date to Remember Mystery will start when you pick up this Note.

To reach the museum, you will need to go through the door in the northwest corner of the same Blackshirt base. This door is locked until you meet with Gina and start the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork. After meeting her in the Sistine Chapel, this door will now be unlocked.

Progress through the museum until you reach the garden and then go to the southeast corner of the area to find a tent. There is a large crate that is locked by a 4-digit code. To the left of the crate is a table that has two Notes on the table, the Secret Delivery Letter and Calendar Page, and the Code Lookup Table Note is found in the drawer of the desk. You will need to cross-reference these Notes to figure out the shipment’s code.

The Calendar Page says that the Shipment arrived on Wednesday, October 20th. The Secret Delivery Letter tells you that the code phrase is DICE. By using the code phrase and the date the shipment arrived, you can use the Code Lookup Table to what numbers correspond to each letter. This would all seem easy but as a written note on the Secret Delivery Letter mentioned, the code 4718 isn’t working. The reason is that the Shipment actually arrived a few days earlier than expected.

The shipment arrived on Friday, October 15th. This means you should look at the numbers in the Friday column of the Code Lookup Table and find which numbers are represented by DICE.

The code to the shipment container is 6380

There are several rewards in the chest. These include 10 Euros and the Vatican Medicine guide which will mark all the Medicine Bottles collectibles in Vatican City.

Finally, there is the Giovanni’s Letter Note. Picking up this note will conclude the A Date to Remember Mystery. You will receive 100 Adventure Points upon the Mystery’s completion.

That is how to complete the A Date to Remember Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.