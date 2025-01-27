Each area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with collectibles for Indy to discover. While many of these items are notes that provide some story insights or relics that belong in a museum, the Medicine Bottles are special since they can be used to purchase exclusive upgrades. Players who want to know where to find all the Medicine Bottles in the game’s second area, Gizeh, have come to the right place. This guide will show players where to find all Gizeh Medicine Bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Gizeh Medicine Bottle Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 25 Medicine Bottles in Gizeh and they are part of the “Remedy for All” Discovery quest. This quest can be started by picking up your first bottle or by talking to Dr. Kafour at the infirmary in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. You can find this infirmary in the large tent south of Dame Nawal’s blue tent. These bottles can be traded into Dr. Kafour for the Adventure Books on display at his infirmary. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Gizeh Medicine Bottle locations.

Medicine Bottle #1

In the Gizeh Workers’ Area found near the southeast corner of the region, there is a restricted area that you can sneak into. You can sneak into this area by going through the hole in one of the fences or with the Wehrmacht Outfit. Inside one of the tents is this bottle.

Medicine Bottle #2

Go into the Sphinx Temple Ruins north of the Workers’ Area. Go to the southwest corner of the ruins which is right against the border between the temple and the Workers’ Area. This is where you can find the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #3

Go to the face end of the Great Sphinx and you can find this bottle in front of the left paw.

Medicine Bottle #4

Go behind the Sphinx and you will find a passage into a tomb. Inside this tomb is where you find the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #5

Climb up the scaffolding on the south side of the Sphinx. Once at the top, go toward the back end of the structure and use your whip to swing across a gap. This bottle is on the other side of the gap.

Medicine Bottle #6

Follow the path west of the Gizeh Workers’ Area. Between this path and Professor Omar’s tent is this bottle on a box under a canopy.

Medicine Bottle #7

Go onto the dirt road north of Professor Omar to find a truck. This bottle is in the bed of the truck.

Medicine Bottle #8

Go to the Khentkawes Dig Site at the south end of the map. There is a canopy to the east of the elevator. This medicine bottle can be found under this canopy.

Medicine Bottle #9

Go all the way to the south end of the Khentkawes Dig Site. At the top of the scaffolding that is set up right against the unfinished pyramid is an entrance to the temple. Once inside, climb a scaffolding to the left of the entrance and swing across two gaps to reach the top of a platform at the center of the room. This bottle is found on a table on this platform.

Medicine Bottle #10

go to the top of the wooden structure overlooking the elevator to the southwest of it. This bottle is on a small circular table.

Medicine Bottle #11

Go into the southeast corner of the Khentkawes Dig Site and you will find this bottle on a table.

Medicine Bottle #12

Go to the lower floor of the elevator and follow the blue wire to the west. Follow this wire until you reach the room with a lever in it. To the left of this switch is a table with the bottle on it.

Medicine Bottle #13

This final bottle in Khentkawes Dig Site is found in a secret part of the elevator. Fix the elevator during the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork. Once you have repaired it, send it down to a lower floor and then go all the way to the top of the shaft. Pull the lever and then drop down onto the roof of the elevator. This will let get to a secret area above the elevator. This is where you will find the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #14

Go to the wooden wall to the north of the Khentkawes Dig Site. You can find a zipline on top of this wall. Next to the zipline is this bottle.

Medicine Bottle #15

Go west of the previous bottle and drop down into a pathway where a pipeline is under construction. The bottle is found in this path.

Medicine Bottle #16

Go west of the pipeline construction and you will find a small tent and inside is where you will find the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #17

Head toward the Khafre Excavation Site at the west end of the region. Approaching the area from the south, you will find a few tables on the right side of the road under a canopy. This bottle is found under this canopy.

Medicine Bottle #18

Go into tunnel A2 of the Excavation Site. This bottle is found on a table inside the cave.

Medicine Bottle #19

Go to the north entrance of the tent at the center of the Excavation Site. This bottle is on a shelf next to an open locker near the entrance.

Medicine Bottle #20

Go to the Nazi Vehicle Garage, the restricted area to the northeast of the Khafre Excavation Site. Go into the tent along the east end of the area and you will find this bottle on a medical bed inside.

Medicine Bottle #21

Go to the Nazi Recreational Camp east of the vehicle garage. This bottle is on a table near the cinema in the center of the camp.

Medicine Bottle #22

Go to the Nazi Compound, the restricted area at the north end of the map. In the northeast corner of the compound is a small single-floor building next to a giant building. Inside this single-floor building is this medicine bottle.

Medicine Bottle #23

Go into the large building next to the previous bottle locations. Near the top of the building is Voss’s Office. In the bedroom of this office is the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #24

Go to the floor directly below Voss’s Office and to the east of the war room is a door that requires the Wehrmacht Disguise, which also comes with the Wehrmacht Key. Equip the outfit and then unlock the door with the yellow hexagon. In this storage room is where you will find the bottle.

Medicine Bottle #25

Head to the south end of the Nazi Compound and go into the building. On the second floor at the top of the stairs is another locked door that can be opened with the Wehrmacht Key. Behind this locked door is the last medicine bottle.

This is where you can find all the Gizeh Medicine Bottle locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.