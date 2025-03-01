Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Nephilim Game Puzzle Guide

Just like the film franchise it’s based on, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has several puzzles that force players to tap into the ancient culture that Indy is exploring. In the jungle region of Sukhothai, players will have to play a Nephilim board game as part of the area’s main story mission, The Blessed Pearl. With just a few stones and wooden statues, players will need to figure out how to get all the pieces on the board to face the same direction. Luckily, I can help anyone struggling to do so! This guide will show players how to complete the Nephilim Game puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Nephilim Game Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Nephilim Game puzzle is found in the chamber at the top of the Sukhothai Pyramid. Inside this chamber is a board with a few wooden statues. There is a stone piece on the board and two more can be found in the wall to the left of the board. Placing a piece next to one of the wooden statues will cause them to rotate counter-clockwise. You must get all the pieces to face the statue at the end of the room opposite the entrance to solve this puzzle. When explaining where to put these pieces, we will be referencing the rows and columns from the entrance side of the board.

With the piece that was on the board and the two from the wall, you will first need to get all the statues to face the right wall to unlock another set of Game Pieces. To do this, put a Game Piece in the second row from the bottom in the second slot from the left, another piece in the dead center of the board, and the last piece in the second row from the top on the slot all the way to the right. This will get all the statues to face right and reveal 3 more Game Pieces.

With all 6 pieces, you can now get the statues to face the end of the room. To do this, keep the first 3 pieces in their spots. Take the 3 new pieces and put one in the second row from the bottom and in the second slot from the right. Put another piece in the third row in the leftmost slot. Finally, put a Game Piece in the top row in the rightmost slot. This will get all the statues to face the wall opposite the entrance.

The stone statue will move out of the way and reveal the Nephilim Map. Take a picture of the carving to progress the story quest and officially complete the Nephilim Game puzzle!

The stone statue will move out of the way and reveal the Nephilim Map. Take a picture of the carving to progress the story quest and officially complete the Nephilim Game puzzle!

You now know how to complete the Nephilim Game puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.