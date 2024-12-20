There are many Mysteries to uncover all across the world in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and one of the most straightforward ones is found in Vatican City. This Mystery, House of God, is a short puzzle that has one of the most useful rewards in the entire area since it can help you find some of the Vatican’s most well-hidden secrets. This guide will show players how to complete the House Of God Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the House Of God Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The House of God Mystery can be found in the Apostolic Palace in the southeast part of Vatican City. Go to the south end of the Belvedere Courtyard and climb the scaffolding. Get up onto the balcony at the very top of the scaffolding and go through the open window. This will put you on the top floor of the Palace in a room with several marble statues and a display showing St. Peter’s Basilica. Sitting on this display is the Cleaning Note which will start the House of God Mystrey when it is picked up. This is the only Note to collect during this Mystery and the whole quest takes place around this display.

You will need to solve a puzzle built into the marble display. There is a lever that you can move left and right in the center of the display. The first step is to move the lever all the way to the right end of the lever slot. This will open a secret compartment on the left side of the display. You can pick up a Relic Medallion from this compartment.

Now, go back to the lever and move all the way to the left to reveal a slot on the right side of the display where you can place the relic. Once you do this, go back to the left side of the display and look under where you found the relic to find another compartment now open. Inside is a Golden Chalice.

Place the chalice in the middle of the display and you will complete the House of God Mystery. You will get 100 Adventure Points upon completing the quest.

Look under the lever to find another open compartment that is now open. Inside, you will be able to find the Vatican Relics book which will mark the location of all the Ancient Relics collectibles in Vatican City.

You now know how to fully complete the House of God Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.