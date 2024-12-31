Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has several references to the iconic original film trilogy. One of these references is to Indy’s dad and can be found during the Father and Son Mystery in Vatican City. Reaching this Mystery takes a lot of work and that’s before players are forced to solve a puzzle to learn what info a mysterious faction has on Indy and his family. This guide will show players how to complete the Father and Son Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Father And Son Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This Mystery can be found right after completing the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork mission. After saving Gina’s contact, Giuliana, you will be given Giuliana’s Key. Take this key down one floor from where you rescued Giuliana to find a door that can now be unlocked. This will take you out onto a balcony. Open the first door on the right to find a secret room with a safe found inside.

To find the code to the safe and solve the Mystery, you will need to find two Mystery Notes found in the room. Open the drawer of the desk to the left of the safe to find the Polybius Square Diagram Note. This will be a cyber that produces a number by crossing two letters in a row and column.

Go to the desk right in front of the safe and open the drawer to find the Italian Poem Note. The poem itself isn’t important but what is important is letters that are circled in red. You will need to use this and the diagram to find the code to the safe.

Go through the poem and find and couple every circled letter with the next one to create a pair. Use these letters in the diagram to find the number that represents that pair.

Code #1: I + R = 5

Code #2: I + A = 8

Code #3: T + A = 7

Code #4: S + O = 3

The code to the safe is 5873.

Inside are several Notes that hint to someone following Indy and his father. There is the Junior Report which discusses their findings on Indy, the Siwa Photograph which shows Indy finding the Cat Mummy that was stolen from him, the Office Photograph of Indy and Father Antonio’s meeting in the Vatican, and the Senior Report details their findings on Indy’s dad. Once all these Notes are picked up, the Father and Son Mystery will end. You will receive 100 Adventure Points upon the Mystery’s completion.

That is how to complete the Father and Son Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.