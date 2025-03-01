Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Big Board Game Puzzle Guide

Players are forced to solve the Nephilim Board Game puzzle as part of The Blessed Pearl mission in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Later in the same quest, players will come across a much larger version of the same game with people being used in place of the pieces. While the game is from a new perspective, the rules stay the same and players will need to know how to win this game if they hope to get their hands on the titular idol found deep in the temple. This guide will show players how to complete the Big Board Game puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Big Board Game Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Big Board Game Puzzle is found during The Blessed Pearl main story quest and is encountered after you enter the secret chamber beneath Wat Mahathat. After entering the chamber with the puzzle inside, a cutscene will play where Indy and Gina summon several people from the Khaimuk Saksit Village. Inside this chamber is a board with a few large wooden statues. Placing someone on a pressure pad that is next to one of the wooden statues will cause them to rotate counter-clockwise. Your job is to put the 4 villagers and Indy onto the right spots to get all the wooden pieces to face the north end of the room.

You can place any villagers in any spot on the board, but you will need to have people standing on 5 specific spaces. Put one person to the left of the piece that is at the southwest part of the board. Put another person to the spot south of the same piece. Then, put someone on the spot that is east of the previously mentioned piece and south of the piece in the center of the board. Put a person to the north of the northeast piece. Finally, put a person to the east of the northeast piece. If this is done correctly, all the pieces will be facing north and the passage deeper into the temple will be complete. You will also get The Great Game Piece Placements Note for The Blessed Pearl mission.

That is how to complete the Big Board Game puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.