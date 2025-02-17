Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to Complete A Game of Wits Mystery

The side quests in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle take from the culture of the region that Indy finds himself exploring. For the Game of Wits Mystery in Sukhothai, players will need to learn the ruls of a board game called Mak-Yek and use a in progress game to find the code to a nearby safe. Figuring out how the game works and where each piece on the board needs to be moved to can be challenging for players so allow me to break down how to solve this confusing puzzle. This guide will show players how to complete the Game of Wits Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Game of Wits Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Game of Wits Mystery can be found in Voss’ Camp at the north end of the Sukhothai region. Go to the northwest corner of the camp to find the barracks. Go to the second floor of the barracks and near the door atop the stairs is a table with a Mak-Yek board and both the Lorenzo Challenge and Mak-Yek Rules Notes next to it. Picking up the Notes will start the Mystery.

The board has several pieces on the board and you’re tasked with moving the blue pieces in a specific order to capture all the red pieces on the board. You can figure out all the ways to capture the pieces by reading the Mak-Yek Rules Note. Here is the order in which you move the pieces on the board:

Move the piece from F1 to F3

Move the piece from H1 to D1

Move the piece from B1 to B8

Move the piece from F8 to F6

The code to the safe is the number of the space that a piece moved to in the order that you moved it. This means the code to the safe is 3186. Put this code into the safe and you will find a lot of money in the safe. When you take the money, you will complete the Game of Wits Mystery and will be rewarded 250 Adventure Points.

You can now complete the Game of Wits Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.