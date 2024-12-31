To survive the world of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, players will need to know how to fight in some good old-fashioned hand-to-hand combat. Every open world region in the game has an Underground Boxing Ring where players can put their fighting skills to the test. The first of these Boxing Rings you will be able to find is in Vatican City and gaining access to this arena isn’t as straightforward as knocking on the door. This guide will show players how to enter the Underground Vatican City Boxing Ring in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Enter the Underground Vatican City Boxing Ring in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Boxing Ring in Vatican City can only be accessed by Blackshirts, the enemy faction that controls the area. This means the only way to gain entrance to the arena is to find the Blackshirts Disguise. This can be found by progressing through The Stolen Cat Mummy story Adventure mission until you complete the Tower of Nicholas V portion of the quest. After coming out of the underground catacombs, you will meet Gina Lombardi in the Apostolic Palace.

After the cutscene that introduces her ends, use the nearby zipline and then turn around to find a hole in the fence. Go through the hole and drop down into the area below. Defeat the guards here and in the center of this area will be the Blackshirt Disguise.

Now that you have the disguise, you can equip it by selecting it from your inventory. While wearing the Blackshirts Disguise, go to the west end of the map and go south from the Blackshirts Barracks. As you head down this road toward the Sistine Chapel, there will be a passage on the right side of the street that has a staircase. At the bottom of the staircase is a door that you can interact with. If you interact with this door while wearing the disguise and you will able to enter the arena.

The Boxing Ring consists of 3 fights, all being one-on-one and each one being harder than the last. There is some fruit and food around the ring to boost your stamina and health as well as a bandage dispenser to allow you to heal after a fight. After each fight, you will be paid some money which can be used to buy Adventure Books from a nearby table. Once you defeat all 3 enemies in the Boxing Ring, you will complete the Underground Boxing Ring Discovery Quest. This will reward you with 150 Adventure Points.

You can now enter the Underground Vatican City Boxing Ring in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.