Sukhothai is the last open world region in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and its quests borrow heavily from the areas explored earlier in the game. One of these Mysteries is known as Counting Letters and it tasks players with deciphering a code similar to the one about the KMS Kummetz. This version of the puzzle is much harder than the one earlier in the game so players might struggle to figure it out. Luckily, I can provide assistance to anyone having problems with this Mystery. This guide will show players how to complete the Counting Letters Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete The Counting Letters Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Counting Letters Mystery is found in the Wat Mahathat ruins at the center of the island a the center of the jungle. Go to the tent near the south end of the Fascist’s camp, which has been set up around the ruins. There is a small building that you can go into. On a table is a Cipher Machine just like the one seen in The Himalayas during the Kummetz Cipher Puzzle. Next to the machine is the Bartolomeo’s Challenge Note. Picking up the Note will start the Mystery.

There are 4 wheels to the left of the machine, but you will only need to use 3 to find the code to open the nearby chest. Bartolomeo’s Challenge will tell you to put the code JHHS into the wheel to decipher to code. Put the wheel with the J on it in the left slot and then put the wheel in the H and the I next to each other in the second slot and then put the wheel with the H and E next to each other in the third slot. This will give you a “BIE” in the second row of the machine. Now, take the J wheel out and put it in the final slot. Move this wheel to the S position to find the letter R. This means the code is translated to BIER.

Pick up the clipboard to the right of the Cipher Machine and find the BIER in the left column. This will show you that the code to the chest is 4134. Enter the code into the chest to find money as well as the Street Scrapper III Adventure Book inside. When you pick up the rewards inside, the Counting Letters Mystery will be concluded, rewarding you with 250 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Counting Letters Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.