Finding long-buried treasures is a tentpole of the Indiana Jones franchise and that is no different in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Among the varied collectives that you can find all across the world, the Ancient Relics are found in every area you explore and play an important part in an endgame secret. Players will want to know where to find all of these relics. so allow me to break down where to find all of these secret items, starting with the game’s second open world area, Gizeh. This guide will show players where to find all Gizeh Ancient Relic locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Gizeh Ancient Relic Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 15 Ancient Relics found in Gizeh. Picking up the first relic in an area will begin the “Riddles of the Ancients” Discovery. These white stone cylinders can be collected in any order and are required to get the game’s secret ending. None of these Relics can be permanently locked out of being collected so if you happen to pass one during your progress through the area’s main story, you can return at any time. Here is Gameranx’s full breakdown of where to find each and every Ancient Relic in Gizeh.

Ancient Relic #1

This Relic is found as a reward for The Haunting Mystery. You can start this quest by collecting the Haunting Report and Tomb Photograph Notes as well as the Haunted Tomb Key in the small restricted part of the Workers’ Area. Go to the tomb west of the Workers’ Area and use the key to the gate. Crawl through the rubble to find a set of radios emitting ghastly wails. Next to these radios is the Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #2

Go up onto the top of the dune west of the Great Spinx. There is a spot that you can repel down with your whip. Once at the bottom of the hole, go down the short north hall and you will find this relic.

Ancient Relic #3

The next few Relics can be found beneath the Sphinx, which can be accessed during the Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork. After entering the tomb with the Golden Medallion, progress through the gate beyond the lever that drops the floor out beneath you. Once through the gate, turn to the left and you will find this relic.

Ancient Relic #4

Progress further through the Sphinx tomb until you collect the Gold Mask and complete the Trial of Light puzzle. Once you pass this puzzle, progress through the halls until you reach a room with a large hole in the center. Go right and through the opening on the other side of the gap. Follow this pathway until you reach a dead end. You will find this relic here.

Ancient Relic #5

Go through the rest of the tomb until you find the Protector Stele then go through the gate on the right. Look at the right wall for a spot that you can climb up and shimmy to a secret room. This is where you will find this relic.

Ancient Relic #6

Go to the north of Khentkawes Dig Site to find a wooden building. Go to the southwest end of the building to find an open window you can climb into. You will find the Numeral Basics Note and the Egyptian Numeral Code page. You can cross-reference these pages to figure out the code to a nearby chest.

The code is 3262. Enter this into the chest and you will find the relic inside.

Ancient Relic #7

Go to Khentkawes Dig Site and go to the lower part of the top part. You will find a blue wire running across the ground. Follow it into the temple until you find a switch. Go through the passage that goes south. Swing across a gap and then go left to find an area you can drop down to. On the ground is this relic.

Ancient Relic #8

This relic is a reward for completing the Seat Of Eternity Mystery. After collecting all the Canopic Jars and placing them on the correct altars, the sarcophagus will open and reveal this relic.

Ancient Relic #9

Head into the Nazi Compound at the north end of the map. Go to the northeast corner of the restricted zone and into the large building where you find Voss’s Office. Go to the top floor of the building and all the way to the east end of the floor. In the corner of this room is a pile of boxes. Behind the boxes is where you can find the relic.

Ancient Relic #10

Go to the war room that is under Voss’s Office to find the Code Note. This code on the paper can open a nearby safe. The code is 40926.

Go down to the ground floor under the war room and go to the east end of this floor. This is where to find the safe. Enter the code to open the safe and find this relic.

Ancient Relic #11

This relic is a reward for collecting All 10 Stele collectibles. Turn in the Stelae in the Delivery Boy in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. You will be rewarded with an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #12

Progress through the main story quest until you get past the Chamber Of Resonance Puzzle. Progress through the cave until you reach the point with a large opening to the left where bats fly around. Jump across a few gaps to the left of the path to find this relic.

Ancient Relic #13

Progress through the cave until you enter the room with The Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle. Once in the room, go through the broken door behind the left mirror. Follow this path to the end to find this relic.

Ancient Relic #14

Get past The Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle and enter the Abyss Cavern. Follow the path until you turn right and then climb a wall. Look left once at the top of the wall to see a broken path below. Hop down here and jump across the gap. Go left to find a closed stone door with several holes in the wall. You can put relics you have collected so far in those holes and when turn them, all the other holes that are vertical and horizontal will pop out. Use as many relics as you need to get every hole to pop out to open the door. Behind this door is a relic.

Ancient Relic #15

Climb the wall to the right of the door and then swing across the gap to the area beneath the entrance of the cave. Look to the side of this platform to find another place you can swing. Follow the path until you reach another swingable point. Follow this final path to find the last relic.

Once you have all the relics, Riddles of the Ancients will be completed. You now know where to find all of the Ancient Relic Locations in the Gizeh area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.