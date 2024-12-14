Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All “The Golden Path” Prologue Collectibles Guide

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle starts with a recreation of the iconic opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark, giving players a chance to play through Indy’s introduction to the world. Along the way, there are a few collectibles that you can find. These are items you will want to ensure you get since you won’t be able to return to this South American jungle. Players who want to get every collectible that this game has to offer will need to know where to find these items. This guide will show players where to find all “The Golden Path” Prologue collectibles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All “The Golden Path” Prologue Collectibles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 4 collectibles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. One is a book and the other 3 are Ancient Relics. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all of the collectives in “The Golden Path” Prologue.

“Warrior of the Clouds” Book

The first collectible is found after the short cutscene where Indy and his guides pass through some vines early on in the journey into the jungle. After the cutscene, stick to the left path until you find a small camp set up by Forrestal. Sitting in the center of the camp is a book you can pick up.

Chachapoyan Urn

Progress through the jungle until you reach another cutscene where Indy uses his whip for the first time. When you return to gameplay, you will be standing on the edge of a small pond. Instead of turning around and continuing toward the temple, go to the left and follow the stone path. At the end of the path, look for a small area to the right of the path where you will find the Chachapoyan Urn in the grass.

Stone Mace Head

Go back to the edge of the river where you started and head up the path on the right. Look to the left before reaching the temple to find a hidden path. Follow this dirt road until you find a hole in a brick wall. Crouch through the wall and look to the right to find the Stone Mace Head on a rock.

Chachapoyan Vase

Leave the area where you found the Stone Mace Head and turn right to continue down the path. There will be another brick wall with a hole in it. Go into the small area behind this wall to find the Chachapoyan Vase next to a rock.

That is how to find all “The Golden Path” Prologue collectibles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.