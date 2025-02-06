Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Kummetz Cipher Puzzle Guide

A German battleship on top of the Himalayan Mountains is such a crazy place to explore, it causes quite the whiplash when the final puzzle of the area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is just some old-fashioned codebreaking. When players reach the very top of this vessel, the end of their journey is blocked by a locked door that requires a code. This code can only be found by translating a cipher. Players who can quite crack the code might need some help unlocking this final obstacle. This guide will show players how to complete the Captain’s Cipher puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Kummetz Cipher Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Kummetz Cipher puzzle is found in the Captain’s Quarters at the end of the KMS Kummetz battleship that you explore during the mission in the Himalayas region. Once you reach this room, you will need to look at The Captain’s Code on a clipboard at the end of the table at the center of the room. The paper on this clipboard will have several 4 letter combinations crossed out with the only one that is not crossed out being JOGM. This will be important to solving the Cipher.

Now that you have this code, go to the end of the room opposite the entrance and then turn left to see the Cipher Machine. You will need to set the Code Wheels found around the machine to the correct code to find out what JOGM translates to.

When you pick up each wheel, there are several letters can be seen, so examine it find the letter from the cipher, and put the wheel in the corresponding slot. For example, put the wheel with J in the first slot, the wheel with O in the second, and so on.

Once all the wheels are entered correctly, you can pull down the cipher’s lid and translate the code.

When you enter JOGM, the word “BLUT” can be made from the letters below the code. You will use this to find the code to the door that leads out of the Captain’s Quarters.

Look at the opposite end of the table from where you found Captain’s Note is a Code Table with a series of 4 letter phrases and number combinations. You will find BLUT on this page and the number next to it is 3666.

Enter 3666 into the door at the end of the Captain’s Quarters to unlock the door and open the path to the end of the KMS Kummetz. This will bring the Captain’s Cipher Puzzle to an end.

That is our full guide on how to complete the Captain’s Cipher puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.