Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants – Gladiator Shrine Maze Puzzle Guide

Over the course of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, players will need to find the 3 pieces of a Carving Cylinder. While one third of this stone carving is found before even entering Rome, the other two can only be acquired by completing puzzles found deep below the capital. One of these puzzles is the Gladiator Shrine Maze, where players will need to guide a ball through 4 warrior statues in a specific order. This guide will show players how to complete the Gladiator Shrine Maze puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

How to Complete the Gladiator Shrine Maze Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Go to the north end of the Cloaca Maxima and through the passage at the north wall. Make your way through the passage and then go through a hole in the wall to enter a large chamber with a headless statue in the middle surrounded by 4 Gladiator statues. You will need to get a burning ball to pass through each of the statues in a specific order to complete this puzzle.

To find the order of the statues, you will need to find 4 murals. Go to the end of the room opposite the headless statue and look to your left to find a cliff you can climb. Go up the rocks and run across some nearby ruins to jump to a nearby ledge.

Once on the ledge, look to your right to see a mural of the Lion Statue with a Roman numeral “I” under the drawing. Go to the opposite side of the ledge to find a mural of the Boar Statue with the “II” under it.

Go to the opposite end of the room and use your whip to climb up onto a different ledge. Look to the left to find the Tiger Statue mural with “III” under it. Finally, look at the opposite end of the ledge to find the mural of the Bear Statue and the number “IV.”

Look at the base of the Bear Mural to find the Giant Blade on the ground. Take the blade to the headless statue and insert the blade into the empty hilt. This will cause the headless statue to raise the sword above its head.

By using your whip to yank the sword, you will cause the flaming ball to start to roll through the trenches. There are 3 pipes that you can pick up and place at specific intersections. Two of these pipes are curved, and one is straight. You will need to place these in the right place and at the right time to create the path that allows the ball to reach all of the statues in a single trip and in the right order.

The picture below shows the path you need to steer the ball, with each intersection marked with a number. Here is the full breakdown of how to get the ball to reach all the statues in the right sequence.

Put a curved pipe in Intersection #1, going from top to left.

Put a curved pipe in Intersection #2, going from bottom to left.

Put a straight pipe in Intersection #3, going from right to left. This will get the ball to the Lion Statue.

Put a straight pipe in Intersection #4, going from up to down.

Put a straight pipe in Intersection #2, going from up to down. This will get the ball to the Boar Statue.

Put a curved pipe in Intersection #1, going from down to right.

Put a curved pipe in Intersection #5, going from left to up.

Put both curved pipes in Intersection #6 and #7. Have the former go from right to up and the ladder go from left to up. This will get the ball to the Tiger Statue. NOTE: This step can be bugged where the pipe can’t be placed in the right direction. If this happens to you, drop your puzzle difficulty to the easiest difficulty, get the ball to go through the Lion and Boar statue, and then have the ball go through the Bear Statue twice, and the puzzle will be completed.

If you don’t experience the bug, put a curved pipe in Intersection #8, going from up to left.

Put both curved pipes in Intersection #7 and #6. Have the pipe in #7 go from down to left, and then have #6 go from up to right.

Finally, have either a curved pipe go from up to right or a straight pipe going from up to down. This will get the ball to the Bear Statue.

Once the ball goes through all of the statues correctly, the statue of Emperor Nero behind the headless statue will lower and its hand will open. You will find the Cylinder Piece in the statue’s hand. Pick up the item to complete the Gladiator Shrine Maze puzzle!

You can now fully complete the Gladiator Shrine Maze puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.