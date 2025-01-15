Gameranx

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to Complete The Haunting Mystery

by

I ain’t afraid of no ghosts!

The supernatural is a central part of the Indiana Jones franchise and that remains true in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. During Indy’s exploration of Gizeh, players will learn of a Mystery called The Haunting which involves tracking down the source of an apparent ghost in a tomb that is scaring away anybody that goes near it. Players who want to complete this quest and get the rewards found within the tomb will first need to know where to find it and how to get it. This guide will show players how to complete The Haunting Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete The Haunting Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can start The Haunting Mystery by going into the guard camp found in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. This camp is the small red part of the Workers’ Area and can be entered by sneaking through the holes in the fence or by using the Wehrmacht Disguise to walk right past the guards. Once inside, go to the tent between the car and another tent to find the Haunting Report Note and Tomb Photograph. Picking up these items will start the Mystery. Under the Haunting Report is the Haunted Tomb Key which you will need to enter the locked area that the Nazis are too scared to enter.

Go directly to the east of the Workers’ Area and you will find the door shown in the Tomb Photograph. Use the key to open the gate and enter the tomb.

Once through the gate, crawl under the rubble to the left and toward the ghastly wails coming from within. At the end of the rubble, you will find a radio on a crate that is emitting these sounds with the Spy’s Note next to it. These radios were making the haunting sounds to scare the Nazis away. You can find an Ancient Relic next to the crate as well. Picking up this note will conclude The Haunting Mystery. For completing this quest, you will get 225 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete The Haunting Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.

