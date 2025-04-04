Could Roblox Leave Its Current Home Soon?

The business world is a very complicated place, no one would dispute that. However, in recent times especially, many, including those in the gaming world, are wondering if those in charge of these businesses are doing what’s “best for everyone” or if they’re simply wondering “what’s best for our pockets?” As in, the pay is more important than the product. This may sound like a “Big Business” kind of fear, but it’s a legit one that has happened all over the gaming industry over the last several years and even the last few decades. Look at situations with Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, The Embracer Group, and now…with Roblox.

Roblox has had all manner of controversy over the years, including in recent times via comments from its CEO about child safety in the game. However, the latest news, as noted by MSN, is that the company is apparently trying to pitch its shareholders on a big move that’ll take them out of Delaware, where they’re currently housed, and moving to Nevada.

That’s quite a big change, and the reason for this likely has to do with why other companies, including Tesla, have moved out of there in recent times. That “reason” being that Delaware went from a “corporate friendly” state to one that is a bit more fair towards everyone involved in the company and not just the higher ups.

The main domino fell when Elon Musk left the state due to a judge stopping a $55 billion dollar pay package for Musk. Shareholders were the ones who tried to stop it initially, and it went to court, where the judge sided with them. Now, the Roblox CEO and others on the board of directors are trying to get shareholders to see that moving to Nevada is “best for the company:”

“We believe that Nevada’s corporate law framework and statutory regime aligns with Roblox’s culture of innovation, values, and mission to connect the world with civility and optimism. It also allows us to continue to build shareholder value by providing a supportive, predictable environment.”

That’s a very “interesting” way of framing it. They’re trying to make it seem like Delaware is “blocking them” from “doing what they love,” when, in fact, the state is just biting back against those who are trying to get big paychecks for themselves.

One of the ironies here is that the government of Delaware is actually trying to prevent these companies from leaving because they bring in serious revenue to the state.