While exploring Gizeh in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Indy will be tasked with tracking down Idol of Ra during the Adventure Story mission of the same name. While sneaking into Nazi Compounds and searching through ancient temples, there are several collectibles that you can find. These are known as Notes and provide more insight into the narrative. Collecting all of the Notes will also unlock the Archivist Achievement so players will want to know where to find them all, starting with the game’s second open world section. This guide will show players where to find all The Idol of Ra Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All The Idol of Ra Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 32 Notes that are part of The Idol of Ra Adventure quest. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you can pick up and discover in areas pertaining to this story quest. Some of these are also unmissable and will be added to your collection when you reach certain points in the mission. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of The Idol of Ra Notes.

Stelae List

This Note is unmissable. This is the first note you will get during your journey through Gizeh. Head to the blue tent in the Gizeh Workers’ Area and meet with Dame Nawal. At the end of the cutscene with Nawal, you are given this Note.

Meier’s Letter

There is a small restricted area in the Workers’ Area which can be snuck into by going through holes in the fence around the area or by just walking through the entrance while wearing the Wehrmacht Disguise. Go through the southern entrance of the base and go into the tent on the left. On the bed inside the tent is this Note.

Affirmation Letter

This Note is unmissable. Progress through the mission until you are tasked with infiltrating the Nazi Compound a the north end of the Gizeh region. You will eventually enter Voss’s Office and will need to find a few items in the room to progress the mission. This Note is on the coffee table in the room.

Genesis Chapter

This Note is unmissable. Also in Voss’s Office, you will find this Note on a shelf behind the desk at the end of the room.

Symbols Rubbling

This Note is unmissable. This Note is on a table in the bedroom of Voss’s Office.

Voss Arriving

This Note is unmissable. After collecting all the items needed to progress the story, look out the window toward the building at the south end of the Compound to see Voss arriving at the base. Take a photo of him to get this Note and progress the mission.

Mural Observation

Go to the floor below Voss’s Office to find a war room with a giant map at the center. On the desk at the east end of the room is where you can find this Note.

Giant’s Tattoo

This Note is unmissable. Go to the building that you see Voss enter. You will sneak into the room with Voss and the corpse of a Nephilim Giant. Taking a picture of the markings on its chest will progress the mission and collect this Note.

Second Stelae List

After escaping the Nazi Compound, return to Nawal’s blue tent in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. Inside is this Note and will mark the remaining Stele Locations for the “Belongs in a Museum” Discovery quest.

The Dream Stele

This Note is unmissable. Between the paws of the Great Sphinx is the Dream Stele. Take a photo of it

Guardian Symbol

This Note is unmissable. There are 4 markings on the Dream Stele that you need to photograph to progress the story quest. This symbol is on the left end of the Stele.

Queen’s Pyramid Symbol

This Note is unmissable. This symbol is at the bottom of the Stele.

Great Pyramid Symbol

This Note is unmissable. This symbol is at the top of the Stele.

Sphinx Symbol

This Note is unmissable. This symbol is at the right side of the Stele.

Nephilim Symbol Marking

The symbols will point you in the direction of the base of the Khafre pyramid south of the Khafre Excavation Site. There is a small path where you can enter an underground chamber by knocking down a weak wall. Next to the wall is the Nephilim Symbol Marking. Take a picture of the symbol to get this Note.

Chamber of Resonance

At the end of the path, behind the weak wall next to the previous Note is the Chamber Of Resonance Puzzle. Take a photo of the room to get this Note.

Leneph

This Note is unmissable. To complete the Chamber of Resonance puzzle, you will need to collect photos of all of the Adamic symbols on the walls around the circular room. Starting on the left side of the room, there is the Leneph tablet.

Hat sha-Athon

This Note is unmissable. Skip the broken tablet to the right of the Leneph marking and then take a photo of the next tablet to get this Note.

Vuda

This Note is unmissable. The tablet after that is the previous carving is the Vuda Note.

Eo-shohd

This Note is unmissable. Go back to the first tablet and look to the left to find a hole at the bottom of the wall that you can crawl through. On the other side of the wall is a dark hallway. Not too far from the entrance is another tablet that can be illuminated by lighting an altar under the tablet. Take a photo of it to get the Eo-shohd Note.

Lezeem

This Note is unmissable. Go to the right of this tablet to find another one on the wall. Light the altar to take a picture of the Lezeem symbol.

Al haht sheram

This Note is unmissable. At the end of the hall is the missing part of the broken tablet in the central chamber. Use the nearby club to knock down the wall to the right of the stone to return to the chamber and then put the stone in the broken tablet. Take a picture of the now-repaired tablet to get the Al haht sheram.

Secret Phrase

This Note is unmissable. This Note is collected when you enter the correct phrase and complete the Chamber of Resonance puzzle.

Destroyed Mural

After dropping down through the sand that opens upon completing the Chamber of Resonance puzzle, there will be a few slabs on the left side of the path. Take a photo of the mural to get this Note.

Ageless Cave Mural

Progress through the cave and after swinging across a gap, there will be another mural you can photograph.

Gift of The Gods Mural

Progress through the cave and you will find this mural to photograph.

Khufu’s Command Mural

There is another mural further in the cave you can photograph.

Eternal Rest Mural

This is the last mural you will need to photograph in the cave.

Temple Entrance

Past the last mural is a large chamber. Upon entering it, take a photo of the whole temple to get this Note.

The Three Eyed Gate

Walk up to the giant gate at the far end of the chamber mentioned above and take a picture of the door that you open as part of The Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle.

Three-Eyed Gate Combinations

This Note is unmissable. You will get this Note upon completing The Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle.

Dead Raider

After the Three-Eyed Gate is the Ancient Abyss cave. At the end of the cavern is a skeleton. Take a photo of these remains to collect the final Note.

You now can collect all The Idol of Ra Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.