Hiding in plain sight is the main way to navigate the open world areas of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Each area has two disguises with one being given to Indy during the region’s main story. The other needs to be found by exploring. In the Gizeh area, the disguise you can find is the Wehrmacht Disguise. Wearing this outfit will let players walk around restricted areas and come with a pistol and the Wehrmacht Key to open specific doors. Players will want to know where and how to get this outfit to make exploring the desert easier. This guide will show players how to get the Wehrmacht Disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Get the Wehrmacht Disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can find the Wehrmacht Disguise after progressing through the Idol of Ra main story mission until you finish the infiltration of the Nazi Compound at the northern end of the map. After escaping the base with Dame Nawal, you will end up at the Temple Excavation Site to the east of the compound. In this area, you will find a nearby tower. Use your whip to latch onto the ledge and then shimmy around until you find an open window to climb up into.

Once inside, drop down the ladder in the corner of the room to reach the first floor of the tower. The Wehrmacht Disguise is sitting on a table on the first floor. You can now equip the disguise by going into your Inventory. While wearing this outfit you can use the P-08 Pistol and can use the Wehrmacht Key which can unlock certain doors with yellow hexagons on them. You can also walk into restricted areas without immediately drawing suspicion. Captains will still be able to see through your disguise like all the other disguises you’ve used so far so be careful around them.

That is how you get the Wehrmacht Disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.