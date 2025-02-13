In Sukhothai, the final open world region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there is a Mystery that calls back to a mission found in Vatican City. The Timely Arrival Mystery is solved the same way as the A Date to Remember Mystery and tasks players with cross-referencing a few notes to figure out the code to a locked chest. Players might struggle with finding out how to get this chest open so allow me to help. This guide will show players how to complete the Timely Arrival Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete The Timely Arrival Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Timely Arrival Mystery is found in Wat Chana Songkhram, the Restricted area just to the north of the central island. This area is a camp controlled by the Royal Guard so you will either need the Disguise or to sneak around to reach this Mystery. Under a canopy at the west end of the camp is a chest with a 5-digit code. On the table to the left of this chest are two papers that you can pick up. The Shipment Paper tells you that the cipher for the chest’s lock is GIADA and that the chest arrived at the base on Saturday. Next to the paper is the Code Lockup Table. You will need to use this page to decipher the code on the Shipment Paper and translate GIADA to numbers and unlock the chest.

Since the chest arrived on Saturday, use the table and translate the letters to numbers in the Saturday column, the second column from the right. This will give you the code 59404. Put this number in the chest and it will open, revealing some money as well as the Sukhothai Medicine Book. This will mark all Medicine Bottle collectibles in the region on your map. Upon taking these rewards, you will complete the Timely Arrival Mystery and will be rewarded 250 Adventure Points.

You can now complete the Timely Arrival Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.