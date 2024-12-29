Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to Complete the Free Spirit Mystery | All Cat Locations

In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a nun has lost their cat in Vatican City and it’s up to Indy to track it down. This can be done by starting the Free Spirit Mystery and tracking down the missing feline. There are several cats found around the city but you will need to know where to find one specific cat and take a picture of it. This guide will show players how to complete the Free Spirit Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Free Spirit Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Before you do this Mystery, make sure you get the Camera from Ernesto. This is part of The Stolen Cat Mummy Adventure Quest so you will need to get this item to progress through the main story. Once you have the camera, you can start the Free Spirit Mystery by going all the way to the east end of Vatican City and looking right across the street from the entrance to the Tower of Nicholas V. There is a board with several papers pinned to it, one of them being a Missing Cat Flyer. Interact with this poster to begin the Mystery. There are 5 cats in the yellow objective circle and while you only need to take a picture of the black one, the other cats are the Mystery Notes that you can collect for this quest. Because of that, I will show you where to find all 5.

The Black and White Cat is found near The Pharmacy run by Valeria and where you turn in the Medicine Bottle collectibles. Looking at Valeria, turn right and step into the opening to the north. This cat is sitting on a circular garden at the center of this opening. Take a picture of it to add to your Mystery Notes.

Go to the garden that can be found to the left of the gate that you go through to enter the eastern part of the city from Belvedere Courtyard. Once in the garden, go to the scaffolding along the eastern wall and climb the ladder. The Brown Cat can be found here. Take a picture of it to add to your Mystery Notes.

Exit the garden and go through the gate to the south. Climb up onto the roof and the Orange Cat will be found nearby. Take a picture of it to add to your Mystery Notes.

Go up one more set of rooftops from the Brown Cat to find the White Cat. Take a picture of it to add to your Mystery Notes.

Go up to the rooftop above the scaffolding that had the Brown Cat and go to the western wall. The Black Cat that you are looking for is sitting against the wall. Take a picture of it to add to your Mystery Notes and progress the Free Spirit Mystery.

Now that you have the photo of the Black Cat, go back to the Missing Cat Flyer. You can put the photo under the flyer to let the owner know where to find their missing feline friend. This will conclude the Free Spirit Mystery. You will be rewarded with 100 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Free Spirit Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.