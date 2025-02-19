Raiders of the Lost Ark taught us to not trust monkeys on Indy’s adventures and this remains true in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. While exploring the Sukhothai jungles, the Monkey Business Mystery tasks players with tracking down a key stolen by a group of monkeys. Some players might struggle with tracking down this key so allow me to help! This guide will show players how to complete the Monkey Business Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Monkey Business Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Monkey Business Mystery is found in the Fascist Armory, the restricted area at the south end of the region’s central island. Go to the south end of the base and up to the second floor of the building. There are a few Notes found in this room and picking up any of them will start this Mystery. One Note is on the desk and is the Equipment Room Keys.

Take a picture of the board to the left of the previous Note to collect the Monkey Warning Note.

Finally, head back to the door that led into the room and pick up the Keyring Note from the board next to the entrance.

Now that you have all the Notes, it’s time to track down the mischievous monkeys. Go to the ruins to the northeast of the Armory and you will find an area where a group of monkeys have brought a ton of items they have stolen from the Fascists. Among these items is the Equipment Room Key. Pick it up and head back to the room where you started the Mystery.

To the left of the Monkey Warning board is the locked Equipment Room door. Use the key to gain access to the room and find a ton of items and supplies. This includes Medicine Bottle collectibles, an Adventure Book, some cash, and even some weapons. When you enter the room, the Monkey Business Mystery will be concluded, rewarding you with 250 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Monkey Business Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.