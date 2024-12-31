An Indiana Jones story wouldn’t be complete without a partner for our favorite archaeologist. In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the partner in question is Gina Lombardi, a driven journalist who is looking for her missing sister. After meeting her in Vatican City, there is an optional Fieldwork mission called A Nun in Trouble that tasks you with rescuing her contact in the city. Players will want to know how to complete this Fieldwork and get all the Notes in the mission to make a good impression on Miss Lombardi. This guide will show players how to complete the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

A Nun In Trouble Fieldwork Walkthrough in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This Fieldwork can be started by talking to Gina after you meet her at the end of the Tower of Nicholas portion of The Stolen Cat Mummy Adventure Main Story Quest. After you come out of the catacombs and meet her near the altar of the Apostolic Palace, go to the Sistine Chapel in the southern part of Vatican City to find her sitting by herself. Talk to her to begin the Fieldwork. She will tell you that you need to help her save her contact, Giuliana, who the Blackshirts have taken hostage.

Right at the start of the Fieldwork, Indy is stopped by a Blackshirt and asked for a confession since he is dressed as a Priest. A comedic cutscene will play and after it, you will need to track down Gina since she went ahead without you. Before you leave the chapel, turn around and look at the confessional. Sitting on the ground will be the first Note for this Fieldwork, Mother-in-Law’s Letter. This is very easy to miss so make sure you grab it so you don’t need to come back later.

You can now make your way to the Vatican Museum. You can find this area by going to the north end of the Belvedere Courtyard. There is a small Blackshirt base in this area that you can sneak into by going through some openings in the fence or by just walking in with the Blackshirt Disguise equipped. Once in the base, go to the northeast corner and go through the door that is here to enter the museum pass through the hallway, and enter the Museum Wing garden. If you don’t have the Blackshirt Disguise, you will need to sneak around this area but if you do have the outfit, you can simply walk past guards without worrying about detection. Go to the northeast corner of the garden to find a staircase that leads to an open window that Gina will call you into.

Once inside the museum proper, follow Gina through the building. Along the way, there will be a few guards to take out so be prepared to fight. Gina will fight one of the guards but she functions as more of a distraction so be ready to take down both the guards in the main hall. Continue going through the museum until you reach the stockroom. This is the area that you will need to investigate to find clues of where to find Giuliana.

There are several Notes that you will need to find in this room. One of the Notes is the Handprint of blood. This is in the southeast corner of the room next to a moved painting on the wall. Take a picture of this bloody print with your Camera to get this Note.

Gina’s Note can be found in a box to the right of the painting that is next to the Handprint.

Between the painting and the crate is the Piece of Cloth Note.

Look on the ground to the left of the painting to find the Identification Card Note.

Once you have all the Notes, Gina will call you over to the north end of the room and hand you the Castello Photograph Note that shows Indy entering the secret passage in the library from the start of the Vatican City chapter. This will progress the quest as Gina unlocks the door behind her.

At the bottom of the stairs, you can take a picture of the Footprints in the white paint with your Camera to collect another Note.

Follow the hallway until you reach a room with a streak of Blood in the center of the room. Take a picture of it with your Camera to collect another Note.

Next to the blood is a Gold Ring that you need to pick up to progress the Fieldwork. Upon interacting with the ring, a cutscene will play that sees a few Blackshirts enter the room and Gina will escape. Take out these guards and head toward the Belvedere Courtyard to continue the mission.

Climb up the scaffolding at the south end of the Courtyard and climb through the window to enter Apostolic Palace. You will be in the same room where you find the House Of God Mystery. In the corner of the room is a door that Gina will unlock to grant you access to Borgia Tower. This is an under-construction part of the Vatican that you won’t be able to access until this point. The first floor has a few guards patrolling it so be ready to fight them. Just like before, Gina will help you here.

After taking out the guards on the first floor, climb the ladder to the next floor and take a left once at the top. You will find the Tower Card Note on a shelf.

Progress up the tower until you reach the point where you swing across an opening. Drop down through a hole in the ground and remove the board blocking the door to allow Gina to follow you.

The rest of the mission is a straight line. Progress up the stairs and take out any guards along the way. Eventually, you will enter the room where Giuliana is being interrogated. Take out the Blackshirt and before you set Giuliana free, you can pick up the final Note for the Fieldwork, Interrogation Document, off the empty chair in the corner of the room in front of Giuliana.

Free Giuliana from the chair she is tied to and a cutscene will play where you get Giuliana’s Key which can open an optional part of Borgia Tower. Once the cutscene ends, you will complete the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork. For completing this mission, you will get 225 Adventure Points and will unlock the “A Nun in Trouble” Achievement.

That is our full walkthrough of the A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork mission in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.