The desert of Gizeh has a lot of secrets that can be discovered in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. One of these secrets is found buried deep beneath the iconic Sphinx structure. Along with Gina, Indy will need to traverse a series of halls and puzzles to shed light on the secrets buried beneath the sands. This guide will show players how to complete the Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork Walkthrough in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork can be started in Dame Nawal’s blue tent in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. After the first few introductory scenes where Indy meets Nawal, Gina will be sitting by a radio in the corner of the tent. Interact with her to play a cutscene where Gina gives you the Sphinx Photograph Note and tells you to meet her under the Sphinx.

Go to the Sphinx to the northwest of the Workers’ Area and then to the south end of the structure. There is a path that leads down under the Sphinx. Once under the structure, you will find the Fortune Card Note on a blue barrel.

Follow the path to the right of the card and you will find Gina at the end of the hall. She will tell you that the door can only be opened by putting a Golden Medallion into it. The medallion can be found in the Nazi Recreational Camp. On the table next to Gina is the Logbook Entry Note.

The Recreational Camp is to the northwest of the Sphinx. Go into the tent parallel to the cinema, which is found at the north end of the area. Once inside, look for a desk that has the medallion on it. There is also a drawer that can be opened to find the Jack Card Note.

Before heading back to the Sphinx, go to the table near the cinema to find the King Card Note.

Take the Golden Medallion back to Gina and then put it in the wall behind her to open the passage deeper into the Sphinx. At the opposite end of the room that you enter is a gate with a lever next to it. Pulling the lever will play a cutscene where the floor drops out from under Indy. Once you return to gameplay, use your whip to grab the pole above the hole. Slide down the whip and look under the lever to find a hole in the wall. Go through the wall and then shimmy up the wall in the next room to reach the second floor. Go to the next room over on the second floor to find a chain you can pull to open the gate beneath you.

Go through the door and you will find the Guardian Mural right past the door. Take a photo of the mural with your camera to collect this Note.

Follow the passage behind the mural until you reach a large chamber with several mirrors surrounding the central altar with the Gold Mask on it. Take a photo of the mask to get this Note.

To solve this puzzle and get the mask, you will need to get the beams of light coming from the ceiling into two dishes next to the small staircase in front of the mask. To do this, go to the two mirrors behind the mask and angle them to the mirror that is diagonal to them. When both mirrors are in the right spot, the lights will form of X behind the mask. Now, go to the mirrors near the chamber’s entrance and reflect the light to the mirror diagonal from the mirror. Once both light beams are hitting the dishes, the mask will be released and allow you to take it.

After picking up the mask, a cutscene will play where Gina and Indy are lowered deeper into the Sphinx. This area is filled with scorpions so you will need to get a torch to scare them away. Go to the wall opposite the throne that was lowered with you to find a chain that can be pulled to reveal a small room. There is is torch here next to a skeleton. Use your lighter to light the torch and then swing the torch at the scorpions to scare them away.

Looking at the throne, go to the top left part of the room to find a lever that will reveal a room with a two-handed weapon. Take it to the bottom right corner of the room to find a weak wall that you can knock down with the weapon. Go through the hole in the wall and then burn some hay to find the exit from this area.

Progress down the path until you reach a room with a large Mirror Statue in the middle of it. Take a picture of it to collect the photo as a Note.

You will need to solve the Statue of Light puzzle to progress further into the temple. Use the mirror at the end of the room and aim it at the top of the left door to enter it. Step into the room and you will notice that the altar inside is missing a mirror. Go to the wall to the right of the mirror you used to open the door and help Gina hop up through a hole in the wall. After some time, she will slide a mirror under the nearby door. Put this mirror on the altar in the left room. Once you leave the room, Gina will have a second mirror. She will stand to the right of the statue and you will need to aim the mirror in the central room at the mirror she is holding. This will complete the puzzle and open the door to the next room.

Progress through the temple until you reach a room with scorpions and a mirror on the floor above you. Help Gina up to the second floor and she will use the mirror to scare scorpions away. Go to the wall opposite the spot you helped Gina and jump up onto the ledge to shimmy across the gap in the floor. At the end of the ledge, use your whip on the pole to swing across the final gap to make it to the opposite end of the room.

Follow the path through the rest of the temple and you will find the Protector Stele which is part of the Belongs in a Museum Discovery quest.

Go through the gate behind the Stele until you find a wall with a lever on it. Pulling the lever will reveal a hidden door that leads back to the area where you placed the Golden Medallion.

Leave the area the same way you came in by climbing out of the hole and back to the outside of the Sphinx. As you climb, a cutscene will play which will bring the Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork to an end. You will be rewarded 400 Adventure Points and will also unlock the “Sanctuary of the Guardians” Achievement.

That is our full walkthrough of the Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You will be rewarded 400 Adventure Points and will also unlock the "Sanctuary of the Guardians" Achievement.