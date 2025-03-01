Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Voss’ Gold Stash Fieldwork Walkthrough

Emmerich Voss is a fantastic villain in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, constantly one step ahead of Indy and a constant thorn in his side. In Sukhothai, there is a mission where players can finally get one over on him and steal some of the gold he has taken from the local area. This is the Voss’s Gold Stash Fieldwork and is a great way to quickly make some cash in the jungle region. This guide will show players how to complete the Voss’ Gold Stash Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Voss’ Gold Stash Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Voss’ Gold Stash Fieldwork mission will become available after meeting with Tongdang and being prompted to buy the Breathing Device. You don’t need to buy the device; you just need to talk to Tongdang for the first time. After talking to him, return to your boat and the Fieldwork will become active. Gina will tell you that Voss is keeping some gold stolen from the natives in a safe in his heavily guarded base. Getting this gold can get you a lot of money and it is better in your hands than his so it’s up to you to track it down.

The Fieldwork can be completed by heading to Voss’ Camp at the north end of the Sukhothai region. Sneak into the restricted area and head into the manor at the center of the base. Go up to the second floor to find a locked safe and a captain who is patrolling the area. Take out the officer patrolling this area. You will then be able to loot his body and find the Code Instructions Note, which will tell you the code to the safe on the second floor is 5458.

Before opening the safe, you can find the Bribe Letter Note on the table to the left of the safe.

Enter 5458 into the safe to open it and find 4 blocks of Gold, each of which gives you $500. When you pick up these Gold Bars, you will complete the Voss’ Gold Stash Fieldwork, unlocking the Voss’ Gold Stash Achievement and getting 50 Adventure Points.

You now know how to complete the Voss’ Gold Stash Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.