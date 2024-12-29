Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has many secrets and puzzles found throughout the many locations players visit in this globe-trotting adventure. One of the puzzles found in Vatican City is part of the A Snake In The Garden Mystery and requires players to find a hidden stash in a bookshelf in the office of Father Ventura, the villainous priest working with the Fascists. Players might struggle with figuring out the code to puzzle so allow me to help! This guide will show players how to complete the A Snake In The Garden Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the A Snake In The Garden Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can start the A Snake In The Garden Mystery by finding the Bookcase Note. This Mystery Note is located in the Apostolic Palace in the southeast part of Vatican City. Go to the center of the building and up to the top of the stairs. There is a room that overlooks the Excavation Site that can be entered by going through the door in the northern part of the top floor of this area or by going out the nearby window and using your whip to swing onto the balcony.

Once inside the office, the note can be found sitting on the desk near the balcony. This is a note written to Father Ventura about his bookshelf being organized and how they must be pulled in alphabetical order to reveal a secret compartment.

Go over to the bookshelf in the corner right across the room from the desk to find 4 books that you can interact with. Each of these books has a symbol on the spine. You can use these symbols to figure out which book is which. Look on the back of the Bookcase Note to find the key to the symbols and books.

Francorum is the crown symbol

Logicae is the triangle symbol

QDV is the star symbol

Philosophiae is the wheel symbol

By cross-referencing this note and the shelf, you can find that Philosophiae is the book all the way on the left, Francorum is the book to the right, QDV is the next one, and Logicae is all the way on the left. To pull these books in alphabetical order, you will need to interact with the second, fourth, first, and third books in that order.

Doing this correctly will reveal a secret compartment next to the row of books. Inside is 120 Euros and Mussolini’s Note. Picking up this note will conclude the A Snake In The Garden Mystery and will reward you with 100 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the A Snake In The Garden Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.