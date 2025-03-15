To improve your stats and unlock new abilities in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, players will need to find special items called Adventure Books. These novels and pamphlets provide bonuses that can help players fight enemies, explore the world, and even track down the secrets that each area has buried within. There are several books to collect in the game’s final open world area, Sukhothai. This guide will show players where to find all Sukhothai Adventure Book locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Sukhothai Adventure Book Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A total of 31 Adventure Books can be found in Sukhothai. Each book provides players with abilities or stat boosts and are classified under a different types. These types are Brawling, Survival, Fitness, Combat, and Exploration. Every type except Exploration will require players to spend Adventure Points to unlock the ability. Exploration will provide information on your map for different collectibles and won’t require AP to unlock. Here is our full breakdown of all the books in Sukhothai.

Jumbo Shove [Brawling]

Push Heavyweight enemies

This book is a reward for the Child’s Play Mystery found in the Khaimuk Saksit Village. Follow all the clues until you find the crate behind a rock. Inside the crate is this book.

Sukhothai Medicine [Exploration]

Reveals all Medicine Bottle collectible locations on the map

This book is also a reward for completing a quest. You can find the Timely Arrival Mystery in Wat Chana Songkhram, the Restricted area just to the north of the central island. This area is a camp controlled by the Royal Guard, so you will either need the Disguise or to sneak around to reach this Mystery. Under a canopy at the west end of the camp is a chest with a 5-digit code. The code for the chest is 59404. Put this number in the chest and it will open, revealing some money as well as the Sukhothai Medicine Book.

Iron Grip II [Fitness]

Indy can clinch enemies for longer

Go to the north end of Wat Chana Songkhram and look to the east of the security checkpoint to find a small stone structure. Inside is a basket that has this book sitting in it.

Slug Boy II [Packing]

Increase handgun bullet capacity by a half-dozen bullets

Go to Voss’ Camp, the restricted area at the north end of the map. Go to the left of the entrance of the camp and go under the wooden platform. There is a basket here that has the Slug Boy II Adventure Book in it.

Bear Hands [Brawling]

Enables unarmed takedowns of enemies

Bear Hands is found in a locked area that can only be opened while wearing the Royal Army Disguise. Once you have this outfit, go to the southeast corner of Voss’ Camp to find a building. The locked gate is in this building. Use the Royal Army Key to open the door and find the Adventure Book behind it.

Sukhothai Frequencies [Exploration]

Reveals all Royal Army Transmission Radio Frequency collectible locations on the map

Go into the manor in the center of Voss’ Camp. Go to the east end of the building’s first floor to find this book on a desk.

Lucky Hat II [Survival]

The cooldown of Indy’s Outfit’s Fortitude is cut down by half, allowing the Lucky Hat ability to recover faster

This Adventure Book is found on a desk to the right of the Sukhothai Frequencies pamphlet mentioned above.

Jumbo Throttle [Combat]

Knock out unaware enemies with a whip pull

Go to the second floor of the manor and use the Royal Army Key to open a locked gate. Jumbo Throttle can be found on a desk behind the door.

Kummetz Guide [Exploration]

Reveal all Notes and Adventure Books in the Himalayas level

This pamphlet is on the same desk as Jumbo Throttle. Look to the left of that book to find this one.

Sukhothai Relics [Exploration]

Reveals all Ancient Relic collectible locations on the map

This book is found while completing the Elephant In The Room Mystery. Go to the north corner of Voss’ Camp to find a temple with a large elephant statue next to the entrance. Go into this temple and progress through the puzzle until you put an Elephant statue on the left pressure plate under the Buddhist Statue. This will open a secret passage to the left of the statue. At the end of this path is the Sukhothai Relics book on a table.

Jumbo Grip [Brawling]

Grab heavyweight enemies in hand-to-hand combat

This book is found in a safe that must be opened during the Path Of The Tigers Mystery. Go to the east end of the map, behind Tongdang’s Hut. There will be several houses that are flooded in the water. Look for the house right in the center of the objective circle on the map and go inside. Enter 2480 into the safe to open it and get the Jumbo Grip book.

Shaping Up I, II, III [Survival]

Extend Stamina bar to improve overall cardio fitness

Go to the doctor’s office at the top of the stairs from where you dock your boat when you visit Khaimuk Saksit Village to find Doctor Noo. You can turn in Medicine Bottle collectibles here to purchase the three tiers of the Moxie books. If you bought any of these books from the pharmacy in Vatican City or Gizeh, they will be missing from this store.

Moxie I, II, III [Fitness]

Increase health reserve by adding one bar

These books are next to the Moxie books and are also bought by using Medicine Bottles.

Sukhothai Artifacts [Exploration]

Reveals all Artifacts of Asia collectible locations on the map

Go to Tongdang’s Hut to the southwest of Khaimuk Saksit Village. This is where you buy the Breathing Device. You can buy several pamphlets that will mark collectibles in the region on the map. Buy the pamphlet sitting on the table to the right of all of the other ones to get the Sukhothai Artifacts book.

Sukhothai Cogwheels [Exploration]

Reveals all Cogwheel locations for the Khmer Cogwheel Puzzles on the map

This pamphlet is the one leaning against the stand.

Sukhothai Notes [Exploration]

Reveals all Note collectible locations on the map

The pamphlet at the front of the stand will mark Notes.

Sukhothai Mysteries [Exploration]

Reveals all Mystery collectible locations on the map

The middle pamphlet is for Mystery quests.

Sukhothai Books [Exploration]

Reveals all Book collectible locations on the map

The pamphlet at the back of the stand is for all the Adventure Books.

Street Scrapper III [Combat]

Deal increased damage with one and two-handed melee weapons

This Adventure Book is found in a chest that you must open to complete the The Counting Letters Mystery. This Mystery is found in the Wat Mahathat ruins at the center of the island in the center of the jungle. Go to the tent near the south end of the Fascists’ camp, which has been set up around the ruins. There is a small building that you can go into. On a table is a Cipher Machine just like the one seen in The Himalayas during the Kummetz Cipher Puzzle. The code to the chest is 4134. Enter the code into the chest to open it and find this book.

Punch Out II [Brawling]

Restore one bar of health when an enemy is knocked out

Go to the Fascist Armory, the restricted area at the south end of the central island. Go into the building at the south end of the base to find a locked door that you can open while wearing the Royal Army Disguise. This book can be found behind the door.

Slugger II [Brawling]

Increases damage from charged-up attacks

Also found in the Fascist Armory, this book is a reward for completing the Monkey Business Mystery. Go to the south end of the base and up to the second floor of the building to find a locked door. To find the key to this door, go to the ruins to the northeast of the Armory, and you will find an area where a group of monkeys have brought a ton of items they have stolen from the Fascists. Among these items is the Equipment Room Key. Pick it up and head back to the room where you found the locked door. Once inside the Equipment Room, you can find this book sitting on the table in the middle of the room.

Fast Hands [Combat]

Revolver reload speed is increased

Go to Wat Sa Si at the west end of the map. There is a stone structure that has a basket inside it. The Fast Hands Adventure Book can be found in the basket.

Handyman [Combat]

Increases the durability of melee weapons

Go to the Wat Si Sawai ruins in the southwest corner of the jungle. There is an entrance that leads down under the central tower of the ruin.

Seeing Red [Survival]

Deal more damage when down to last health bar

Go to the northwest corner of the Wat Mahathat ruins in the middle in the center island. There is a basket along the corner of the center temple of Wat Mahathat. This book can be found in the basket.

Shanghai Guide [Exploration]

Reveal all Notes and Adventure Books in the Shanghai level

Go to the island to the west of the Wat Mahathat West fast travel point. This book can be found on a crate next to a few chairs.

Hardboiled III [Survival]

Merge two health bars into one

This book is found in the underground Sukhothai Boxing Ring arena. After getting the Royal Army Disguise, go to the dock to the northeast of Tongdang’s Hunt at the east end of the region. Interact with the door while wearing the disguise to gain access to the Boxing Ring. On the table to the left of the ring is this book, which you can purchase.

Sawbones III [Packing]

Bandage inventory capacity is increased by one

This book is also on the table next to the previous book.

This is where all the Sukhothai Adventure Book locations are found in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.