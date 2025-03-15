Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All The Blessed Pearl Note Locations

Make sure you take note of everything on the path toward the Blessed Pearl.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle brings players deep into the Sukhothai jungle as part of The Blessed Pearl main story mission. This is the final quest that takes place in a large open world area, so players will want to make sure they know where to find all the Notes that are part of it. Collecting all of the Notes will also unlock the Archivist Achievement, so players will want to know where to find them all. This guide will show players where to find all The Blessed Pearl Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Sukhothai Field Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 20 Field Notes in The Blessed Pearl Adventure quest. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you can pick up and discover in areas pertaining to this story quest. Some of these are also unmissable and will be added to your collection when you reach certain points in the mission. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of The Blessed Pearl Notes.

Warning Letter

This Note can be found in Khaimuk Saksit Village. Cross the bridge in the center of the village and head to the south part of the area. Look on the bench to the left of an open door near the bridge to find this Note.

Fascist’s Journal

This Note is found next to the Royal Army Disguise. Go to Voss’ Camp, the restricted area at the far north end of the map. Once in the restricted area, go to the barracks, a large two-floor building in the north corner of the camp. Go south of the barracks and you will find this Note sitting on a table.

Left Gear Train

This large gear mechanism is found during the Khmer Hidden Gate Puzzle, the entrance to the Sukhothai Pyramid in the northeast corner of the region. After swimming through the underwater passage, you will find two large gear trains. Take a picture of the left gear train to get this Note.

Right Gear Train

Take a picture of the gear train across from the previous mechanism to get this Note.

Right Cogwheel Layout

This Note is unmissable. This Note will automatically be collected when you solve the right cogwheel puzzle and pull the lever.

Left Cogwheel Layout

This Note is unmissable. This Note will automatically be collected when you solve the left cogwheel puzzle and pull the lever.

The Servants

This Note can be found on the wall at the lowest level of the Sukhothai Pyramid. After swimming into the entrance of the pyramid, swing across a gap by using your whip and then look at the wall to your right. You will see an Nephilim carving in the wall. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

The Retribution

After going through the Stone Library and having your first battle with the giant snake, you will return to the center of the Sukhothai Pyramid. You will need to go to the middle tower to find some tridents to throw at a nearby giant mushroom. Look at the wall next to these tridents and you will be able to climb up the wall. Once at the top of the wall, look to the left to find another Nephilim carving. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

The Fall

Once at the very top of the pyramid, you will find an exit that leads out to the front of the structure. On the wall right outside the exit is another Nephilim carving. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Game Board

Behind a stone door at the top of the Sukhothai Pyramid is the Nephilim Game Puzzle. Take a picture of the board in the center of this room to collect this Note.

Nephilim Game Piece Placement

This Note is unmissable. This Note will automatically be collected when you complete the Nephilim Game Puzzle.

Nephilim Map

This Note is unmissable. When the board game puzzle is solved, a statue will move and reveal this map. You need to take a picture of it to progress the story. This will also collect the map as a Note.

Wat Mahathat Report

Go to the Wat Mahathat ruins in the center of the map. Go into the tent found to the southwest of the main temple. This is the same tent that you can find the Counting Letters Mystery. Look along the back wall of the tent and you will lfind this Note on a bench near a window.

Rome Postcard

Still near the Wat Mahathat ruins, look to the southeast of the main temple to find a canopy. On the table in the middle of this canopy is this Note.

Archaeologist’s Notes

Turn around from the previous Note to find this one on a desk. This is next to a Medicine Bottle collectible.

Game Room

During the main story, you will need to find a secret passage under Wat Mahathat. Once inside, you will need to follow the path deeper into the temple until you reach a chamber with a larger version of the Nephilim Game discussed earlier. Take a picture of the chamber from the entrance to collect this Note.

The Great Game Piece Placement

This Note is unmissable. You will collect this Note upon completing the Big Board Game Puzzle.

Messenger Statue

Go through the door that opens after completing the puzzle and drop down into the water below. The water will lead to a room with this giant statue. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Messenger Statue Symbol

Look on the back of the statue to find this Nephilim carving. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Camp Notes

This Note is found at the west end of the map near the Waterfall Ruins. Go to the west end of the map and follow the river as far west as it can go. Go onto the northern island from this river and follow the path to find some ruins. You can go here at any time but you will be sent here after escaping the Wat Mahathat temple, so you don’t need to go out of your way to come here. One you are here, there is a small area with a campsite at the west end of the ruins that has this Note sitting on a log.

With that, you can find all The Blessed Pearl Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.