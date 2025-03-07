Finding long-buried treasures is a tentpole of the Indiana Jones franchise and that is no different in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Among the varied collectives that you can find all across the world, the Ancient Relics are found in every area you explore and play an important part in an endgame secret. When players reach the final open world area known as Sukhothai, it is important to know where to find each and every Relic hidden within this jungle. This guide will show players where to find all Sukhothai Ancient Relic locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Sukhothai Ancient Relic Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 24 Sukhothai Ancient Relic locations found in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.. Picking up the first relic in an area will begin the “Riddles of the Ancients” Discovery. These white stone cylinders can be collected in any order and are required to get the game’s secret ending. None of these Relics can be permanently locked out of being collected so if you happen to pass one during your progress through the area’s main story, you can return at any time. Here is Gameranx’s full breakdown of where to find each and every Ancient Relic in Sukhothai.

Ancient Relic #1

Go to the Fascist Armory, the restricted area near the south end of the central island. Once inside the zone, go to the east part of the camp and look under a canopy to find this Relic on a table.

Ancient Relic #2

Go to the northwest corner of the jungle and to the right of the passage that leads toward the Sukhothai is a small shore you can stop at. Follow the path along this shore north until you find a broken bridge. Use your whip to grab a tree branch to swing across the gap. Go into the stone structure found across the gap to find the Ancient Relic inside.

Ancient Relic #3

This Relic is a reward found at the end of The Serpent’s Chest Mystery located in Voss’ Camp at the north end of the map. Once you have gathered all the keys, bring them to the titular chest and open it to acquire this Relic.

Ancient Relic #4

This Relic is found in Wat Si Sawai, the temple at the southwest corner of the map. You will explore this area during the The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork. Once inside the temple, you will need to make your way to the room with all the giant moving gears and cogwheels. After completing the Giant Cogwheel puzzle found at the end of the gear room, go to the area with the Naga statue depicting a creature with 3 snake heads and climb the platform next to it. Go through the door and follow the hallway all the way to the end to find this Relic on the ground.

Ancient Relic #5

Also found in Wat Si Sawai, progress through the temple until you reach the large room with the Khmer Pipeline puzzle. Go through the passage on the right side of the room and head down into the dark path. At the bottom of the stairs, there is a weak wall you can knock down with a two-handed weapon. Behind this wall is the Relic.

Ancient Relic #6

Go into the Wat Si Sawai chamber that is unlocked at the end of The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork. At the base of the giant Shiva statue is this Relic.

Ancient Relic #7

This Relic is found in the Wat Sa Si temple. This temple is found in the northwest corner of the jungle and is part of the Lost in the Past Fieldwork. Go to the west end of the camp to find a wall with a hole in it that you can crawl under. Once on the other side, you will find a structure that you can enter. Head down the stairs inside the temple and squeeze through a gap in the wall to find a chamber. Turn to the right and follow the path. Climb a wall at the end of the passage to find this relic.

Ancient Relic #8

Follow the path to the northwest corner of the region until you reach a fork in the road. Take the right path and you will find a waterfall. You can squeeze through a hole in the wall behind the waterfall to find a small chamber. On the wall in this chamber are several holes that you can put Ancient Relics into. You can put the Relics into any hole and turn them left and right. If you turn a Relic left, all holes that are adjacent to the Relic will pop out. If you turn the Relic right, all holes in the row and column of the Relic will pop out. Your job is to get every hole on the wall to pop out. Once you do this, the stone door to the left of the wall will open and reveal this Relic.

Ancient Relic #9

After completing the Khmer Hidden Gate Puzzle in the northwest corner of the map, you will enter the water that surrounds the Sukhothai Pyramid as part of The Blessed Pearl story mission.. There are two stone structures in the water. Go to the right structure and jump on top of it to find this Relic.

Ancient Relic #10

Enter the Sukhothai Pyramid from the underwater entrance. Once in the pyramid, swim until you surface and then turn around. You will find a passage you can climb up onto. Go to the end path to find this Relic.

Ancient Relic #11

Progress through the Sukhothai Pyramid until you enter the Stone Library. From the entrance, jump onto the slab to the right to find this Relic.

Ancient Relic #12

Progress through the Stone Library until you reach the central area again. When you throw a spear into a mushroom, go to the wall parallel to the mushroom to find a wall you can climb. Once you’re at the top of the wall, jump across a nearby gap. From this platform, you will see another wall with a vine you can grab across a gap. Jump onto the vine and climb up it to find this Relic.

Ancient Relic #13

This Relic is found during the A Study in Fear Fieldwork. Enter the underground ruins beneath the Explosion Site and progress to the area beyond the first Symbol Pedestal puzzle. The next room will have a series of moving gears. There is a lever that you need to turn to progress past these gears. Look to the left of this lever and go to a small platform found across a moving gear to find this Relic.

Ancient Relic #14

Also found during the A Study in Fear Fieldwork, progress through the temple until you escape the flooded Sarcophagus room. Once you surface, follow the nearby path all the way to the end to find a wall you can climb on the left. This Relic is at the top of this wall in a blocked off passage.

Ancient Relic #15

Continue through the temple that is part of the A Study in Fear Fieldwork until you reach the room with the 3 Symbol Pedestals and the Demon’s Head stone statue. Go to the northwest corner of the room to the left of the Demon’s Head and you will find a wall that you can climb. Once on top of the wall, turn to the left and swing across the gap. Once on the other side, you will find this Relic.

Ancient Relic #16

This Relic is a reward for solving the Waterfall Ruins Khmer Cogwheel Puzzle. Go to the west end of the map and follow the river as far west as it can go. Go onto the northern island from this river and follow the path to find the entrance to the chamber. Refer to the third image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #17

This Relic is a reward for solving the Wat Mahathat Khmer Cogwheel Puzzle. Go to the Wat Mahathat structure in the middle of the central island. Then, go to the southwest of the main temple to find the entrance to this puzzle on top of a small hill. Refer to the third image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #18

This Relic is a reward for solving the Hidden Platform Khmer Cogwheel Puzzle. Go to the northeast corner of the map and you will find a wall with vines growing out of it. Go underwater and equip the Breathing Device to remove a beam of wood. Go through the now-opened hole in the wall and follow the path up to find the entrance to this puzzle. Refer to the fourth image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #19

This Relic is a reward for solving the Village Khmer Cogwheel Puzzle. Go to the southeast of Tongdang’s Hut to find another wall with vines growing out of it. Just like before, equip the Breathing Device, move the wood, and go through the hole in the wall and follow the path up to find the entrance. Refer to the fourth image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #20

This Relic is a reward for solving the Wat Si Sawai Khmer Cogwheel Puzzle. o to the southwest corner of the map and park your boat at the dock to the north of the Wat Si Sawai temple. Go into the swamp and stick along the left wall to find a path to the puzzle. Refer to the third image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #21

This Relic is a reward for solving the River Bank Khmer Cogwheel Puzzle. Follow the river to the north end of the map to the left of Voss’ Camp. You will find this puzzle on a small island. Refer to the fourth image below to figure out the places to put the cogwheels. Once the wheels are in the right spots, pull the nearby lever. This will move the bars to the left of the lever, letting you enter a small cell and get an Ancient Relic.

Ancient Relic #22

This Relic is found under Wat Mahathat, an area you gain access to during The Blessed Pearl story mission. After completing the The Big Board Game Puzzle, you will need to drop down into water found below the door that opens upon finishing the puzzle. This Relic can be found in the water.

Ancient Relic #23

Go to the room beyond the water that has the giant Messenger Statue. Go down the stairs behind the statue and before going through the door at the bottom of the staircase, turn to the right. Swing across the gap with your whip and then jump across a second gap to reach a small platform with the Relic.

Ancient Relic #24

Go into the room with leech-filled water and reach the middle platform. From here, look to the southeast and follow a stone path to reach the area with the final Ancient Relic.

Once you have all the relics, Riddles of the Ancients will be completed. You now know where to find all of the Ancient Relic locations in the Sukhothai area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.