The Sukhothai region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the last open world area players will explore. Like the other parts of the world that Indy has visited during the story, there are a lot of optional quests to find in the jungle. One of these missions is the Path of the Tigers Mystery which follows the footsteps of the resistance that is battling against the Fascists that have taken control of the region. This guide will show players how to complete the Path Of The Tigers Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Path Of The Tigers Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Path of the Tigers Mystery can be started at Wat Si Sawai, the temple that you explore during The Child that Vanished Fieldwork in the southwest corner of the region. Go southwest of the temple and you will find a staircase that leads up to a statue. Drawn on the base of the statue is the Painted Message Note, a tiger paw with the code 2480 written in it. You will use this code to open a safe found somewhere else in the jungle.

Go to the east end of the map, behind Tongdang’s Hut. There will be several houses that are flooded in the water. Look for the house right in the center of the objective circle on the map and go inside. To the right of the door is the safe as well as the Rebels Photograph Note.

Use the 2480 code to open the safe to find the Pailin’s Message Note and the Jumbo Grip Adventure Book. Upon taking these rewards, you will complete the Path of the Tigers Mystery and will be rewarded 250 Adventure Points.

You can now complete the Path of the Tigers Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.