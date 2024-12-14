Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Exhibit Puzzle Guide

After reliving one of the films’ most iconic scenes, the first original part of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place at Marshall College and includes a puzzle that gives you a taste of what you should expect during this new Indy adventure. This puzzle known as “The Exhibit” is the first puzzle that the game has to offer and players won’t want to get stumped on their first real obstacle. Luckily, I can help anyone struggling to put the displays back together. This guide will show players how to solve The Exhibit Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Solve The Exhibit Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Exhibit Puzzle is encountered during the Marshall College section of the game during “The Adventure Begins” mission right after the prologue. After the intro sequence that ends with the fistfight against the “giant,” Indy will awaken the next morning and will need to see what was taken from the display cases. in the northeast corner of the room, there are two two display cases, both of which are broken into 3 sections. The display on the left has 2 podiums in the second and third sections while the right display has podiums in all 3 sections. Scattered in the ground are 4 items that were once in the case.

Your job here is to match each item with the section it was part of. This means you will fill 4 of the 5 sections with these Relics to reveal which item was stolen. You can look at the flags in the display, the photos behind the podium, and listen to Indy’s comments when he picks up a Relic to help you figure out which Relics goes in each spot. Here is the full breakdown of where to put each Relic:

The Bastet Statue is a Relic that looks like a cat. Place this item in the middle section on the left display case. This is the first section where a Relic can be placed.

The Terracotta Relief is a small rectangular tablet with a carving on it. You should place this in the right section of the left display.

The Funeral Mask is self-explanatory. It is a mask with the minimal details of a face. Put this item in the left section of the right display case.

The final item will be the Ivory Case. Put this item in the rightmost section of the right display case

Once all the items are put in the correct spots, a cutscene will play and reveal that the item that was in the middle part of the right display case was stolen. This was the Cat Mummy and is what will send Indy on this new globe-trotting adventure. After the cutscene ends, you will get the notification that The Exhibit Puzzle has been completed and you can continue exploring Marshall College.

You can now complete The Exhibit Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.