Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All Iraq Collectibles | Ziggurat of Ur Notes, Books, and Relics Locations

The Iraq region is where everything in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally comes together. With big revelations and final confrontations, players will want to make sure they get all the collectibles in this area so they can wrap up their game with no stone left unturned. Luckily, I can point anyone struggling with getting all these items in the right direction. This guide will show players where to find all Iraq collectible locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Iraq Collectible Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 16 Collectibles in Iraq. There are the Adventure Notes, Adventure Books, and Ancient Relics found in Iraq that you will need to collect.

All Note Locations

There are 14 Notes tied to the “Atonements” story quest. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you find throughout the region. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Atonements Notes in the Iraq region.

Excavation Office

This Note can be collected right at the start of the “Atonements” story quest. Climb up to the overlook in the southeast corner of the map and take a picture of the area at the base of the Ziggurat to get this Note.

Mersu Recipe

Go into the northern building next to the gate in the southeast corner of the base. Look on a shelf in this building to find this Note.

Censored Letter

There is a small outdoor office with a few tables at the south end of the base. This Note is on one of the tables.

Horror Tales #4

Go to the showers in the southwest corner of the map. This comic book is on the bench.

Ziggurat Model

Go into the Excavation Office where you find Gina trapped. There is a small model of the Ziggurat on the table near the entrance of the building. Take a picture of the model to collect this Note.

Ziggurat of Ur

Go to the base of the Ziggurat and take a picture of the giant structure to get this Note.

Excavation Plans

Go east of the Ziggurat to find this Note on a table.

Nazi Digsite

Climb to the top of the Ziggurat and then look back down toward the base that you just explored. Take a picture of the area to get this Note.

Nineveh Document

Go to the middle stop of the elevator in the Ziggurat. This Note is on a crate near the elevator.

Secret Vault

Once at the bottom of the elevator, go down the eastern passage to find the secret vault. Take a picture of the room to get this Note.

Noah’s Ark

Go through the northern door at the bottom of the Ziggurat to find Noah’s Ark looming over the cave. Take a picture of the boat to get this Note.

Ark Analysis

Make your way to the tent at the north end of the cave with Noah’s Ark. Right outside the tent is this Note on a crate.

Stone Research

This Note can only be collected in Free Roam after beating the game. Once the credits roll, go back to the tent you find Voss. This Note is on a desk in the west side of the tent.

Great Circle Mural

This Note is unlocked by completing the Secret Vault puzzle and unlocking the Secret Ending.

All Book Locations

There is only 1 Adventure Book in Iraq. Each book provides players with abilities or stat boosts and are classified under a different types. These types are Brawling, Survival, Fitness, Combat, and Exploration. Here is our full breakdown of all the books in Iraq.

Ziggurat Guide

Reveal all collectibles in the Iraq level

At the bottom of the Ziggurat elevator, you can find this book next to the entrance of the passage that leads to the Secret Vault.

All Relic Locations

There is only 1 Ancient Relic found in Iraq. This relic is a white stone cylinder that is required to get the game’s secret ending. None of these Relics can be permanently locked out of being collected so if you happen to pass one during your progress through the area’s main story, you can return at any time. Here is Gameranx’s full breakdown of where to find every Ancient Relic in Iraq.

Final Ancient Relic

This Relic also is limited to Free Roam. You can find this collectible right next to the entrance of Voss’ Tent.

You can now find all the collectibles in the Iraq region in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.