Gaining information is important in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to the point there is a whole quest in Gizeh revolving around gathering Nazi Radio Frequencies. Gathering all of these frequencies will reveal several rewards. Players will need to know where to find all of them to complete the quest they are related to. This guide will show players where to find All Gizeh Radio Frequency locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Gizeh Radio Frequency Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are 4 Radio Frequencies that can be found in Gizeh and are part of the Wehrmacht Transmission Discovery quest. Each of these frequencies are small red envelope that can be picked and brought to Gina in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. You can collect these envelopes in any order. Here is our full breakdown of where to find all the Wehrmacht Transmissions.

Frequency #1

This transmission can be found at the Meteorological Station west of the Sphinx. There is a building with a curved roof on the west side of the station. Inside here is where you can find the Radio Frequency sitting on a desk.

Frequency #2

Go to the Nazi Vehicle Garage, the restricted area near the center of the region. Go into the tent at the center of the area and look for a desk near the western entrance. Sitting on the desk is this transmission.

Frequency #3

Go all the way to the west end of the Gizeh region to find the Khafre Excavation Site. Go into the tent at the center of the area. Near the northern entrance is an open locker that has this frequency sitting inside.

Frequency #4

The final transmission is found in the building at the northeast corner of the Nazi Compound. Enter the building that has Voss’s Office and go onto the floor beneath this office. There is a big war room with a giant map on it. One of the desks around the map is this frequency.

Rewards to Collect

With the frequencies acquired, take them to Gina in the blue tent in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. Give the frequencies and she will mark 4 locations around the map to get rewards. She will also give you her Vatican Article Draft Note upon delivering all the frequencies.

One reward is in the ruins to the north of the Workers’ Area.

Another crate is on some blocks west of the base.

Another crate can be found right off the road to the south of the Khafre Excavation Site.

Finally, go into the Khafre Excavation Site and climb the water tower at the north end of the area. This crate can be found on the water tower.

You can now track down all the Radio Frequencies and the Wehrmacht Transmission Discovery quest in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.