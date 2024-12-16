What would an Indiana Jones game be without collectibles? There are many different items that can be discovered in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with the most abundant ones being Notes. These come in the form of photos, newspaper clippings, and just about anything with any form of writing that gives you some insight into the world around you. There are even several Notes that can be discovered in Marshall College, the area of the game that comes right after the game’s Prologue. Since most of these Notes are missable, players will want to know where to find them. This guide will show players all Marshall College Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Marshall College Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 10 Notes found in Marshall College, all of which are Adventure Notes as part of “The Adventure Begins” Story Mission. You can collect most of these items in any order with 8 of them being missable while 2 are required to complete the mission. Here is the breakdown of all of the 10 Note locations in Marshall College in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Blackshirts Article

After completing The Exhibit Puzzle, you can explore the rest of Marshall College. Go down the hallway to the left of the 10-2 Egyptology & Archaeology room where the puzzle is found. Go through the first door on the left to enter the 03 Janitor room. The snippet of the Blackshirts Article is found on the shelf in the back of the small room.

Temple Map

Continue down the hallway outside the Janitor’s Room and then take a left to go down the hallway. On the right is a door that leads to the 04 Professor H. Jones room. On the desk next to the door that goes into Indy’s office is a piece of paper with the Temple Map drawn on it.

Faculty Card

Go all the way to the southeast corner of the college’s first floor. Go back through the 10-2 Egyptology & Archaeology and the 10-1 Astrology & Natural Sciences rooms. This will bring you to the Reception at the college’s entrance. Sitting on the circular reception desk is Indy’s Facility Card.

Cat Mummy Notes

Go up to the 2nd floor and into 10 Arch 2A, Indy’s classroom. There are several Notes found in this room. The Cat Mummy Notes collectible is sitting on Indy’s desk in front of the chalkboard.

Bjorkman’s Letter

On the small chair next to Indy’s desk is Bjorkman’s Letter.

Shirley’s Letter

On the student’s desk next to the window at the bottom of the rightmost row of desks is Shirley’s Letter.

Baseball Card

Right outside Indy’s classroom, there is a small book cart with the Baseball Card Note on it.

Strange Aeons #1

In the 13 Student’s Lounge at the end of the hallway right outside Indy’s classroom. Sitting on a table is the first comic book you will discover on your journey.

Giant’s Pendant

The Giant’s Pendant is a story-critical item. Follow the mission objective until you enter the 08 Student Lounge on the first floor. Lift up the bookshelf and climb up on top of it to find the Giant’s Pendant in the window. While you will pick up the Pendant from the window, it won’t be added to your list of Notes until you go into Indy’s office and put it in your suitcase.

Cat Mummy Photograph

The Last Note is in Indy’s office on the corkboard. Interact with the Cat Mummy Photograph to add it to your journal. This is another item that is required to complete the Story Mission so you won’t miss this!

You now know all of the Note locations in Marshall College during “The Adventure Begins” mission in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.